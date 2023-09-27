IT professionals urge Rishi Sunak to make AI ethics a priority at safety summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

IT professionals urge Rishi Sunak to make AI ethics a priority at safety summit

By Press Association
The Chat GPT website (PA)
The Chat GPT website (PA)

The Prime Minister should put ethics high on the agenda when the UK hosts its AI Safety Summit in November, IT professionals have said.

A survey of professionals in the computing sector by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, found that a large majority (88%) of those asked would like to see Rishi Sunak ensure the UK takes an international lead on ethical standards in the use of AI.

The Government will host the summit at Second World War code-breaking hub Bletchley Park, where the opportunities and risks around the rise of artificial intelligence – particularly cutting-edge “frontier AI” tools such as ChatGPT – will be discussed.

Bletchley Park
Bletchley Park will host the event (Will Amlot/Bletchley Park Trust)

Earlier this week, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said she hoped the summit could be used to establish some voluntary safety standards that AI labs and companies around the world working on the technology could follow.

It comes as the technology becomes increasingly prominent in day-to-day life, with regulators beginning to scrutinise the sector more intensely as concerns have appeared over the impact it could have on human life, including the creative arts, job market, and its potential use in cyber warfare.

The BCS survey found 82% of those asked believe that firms should be required to publish ethical policies on their use of AI, and 81% said those working within the space should be required to demonstrate their ethical credentials through recognised professional standards.

Gillian Arnold, president of BCS, said: “Hosting the AI safety Summit is the UK’s opportunity to put together a global consensus on ethical use of digital technologies.

“That includes asking organisations to publish ethical policies on how they create and use tech.

“It also means having safe whistle-blowing channels for experts working on areas like AI, if they feel they’re being asked to work in a way that compromises their professional standards or discriminates against a section of society.

“The public needs to have confidence that AI is being created by diverse, ethical teams as it continues to weave itself into our life and work. Agreeing global standards of responsible computing is one way of building that trust.”

In the survey, BCS members said they would like to see ethical standards implemented most quickly across the health and care sector, as well as in defence, criminal justice, banking and education.

A Government spokesperson said: “The focus of the global AI Safety Summit will be on frontier AI. This is where the risks are most novel and urgent, given how rapidly it is developing and its potential to exhibit dangerous capabilities.

“These discussions will complement work taking place in other international forums, where the UK has already been actively working with partners to develop ethical standards around AI.

“One of our key aims is to establish areas for potential collaboration on AI safety research, including evaluating capabilities and developing new standards to support how we govern AI.”