‘National retrofit mission’ urged to better insulate Britain’s leaky homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘National retrofit mission’ urged to better insulate Britain’s leaky homes

By Press Association
The Government has set up a Great British Insulation Scheme, but net zero campaigners want the UK to be ‘more ambitious’ (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Government has set up a Great British Insulation Scheme, but net zero campaigners want the UK to be ‘more ambitious’ (Philip Toscano/PA)

Britain is “the poor man of Europe” on insulation and needs a national retrofit mission to catch up, campaigners have said.

Net zero tsar Chris Skidmore has called for a “national retrofit delivery agency” to drive uptake of insulation and heat pumps in order to make the UK’s homes greener and more energy efficient.

Launching a report on how Britain can retrofit its leaky homes, he said: “We know that Britain is the poor man of Europe when it comes to energy insulation and clean heat.

“Our homes lose heat the fastest – 3C in five hours compared to 0.3C in Sweden. We are bottom of the league when it comes to heat pump installation, 21 out of 21, installing just 30,000 heat pumps to France’s 500,000.

“As a result, 80% of our domestic heating is gas, compared to 50% in the rest of Europe. For myself, the case is so obvious, so overwhelming, that retrofit isn’t and could never be termed, to borrow a phrase from the Prime Minister, ‘expensive insulation’.

“It is the easiest and most effective opportunity we have to reduce our demand for expensive fossil fuels, enhancing our energy security, and saving householders money on their bills, and saving society the wider costs of poor and draughty homes.”

Net zero targets
Rishi Sunak watered down several policies for reaching net zero, including plans to require landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their properties (Justin Tallis/PA)

His comments come a week after Rishi Sunak watered down several net zero policies, including delaying the ban on new gas boiler installations to 2035 and scrapping requirements for private rented homes to meet new minimum energy efficiency standards by 2025.

Mr Sunak said the Government would continue to subsidise energy efficiency measures – and expanded some schemes to help achieve that – but added he would “never force any household to do it”.

In a speech on Tuesday, Tory MP Mr Skidmore welcomed the extra money for the boiler upgrade scheme and the introduction of the Great British Insulation Scheme, but said the UK needs to be “more ambitious”.

He said: “The announcement by the Prime Minister in September 2023 to delay energy efficiency measures, and to delay the implementation of a new gas boiler end date, will likely have a detrimental impact on the wider retrofit and clean heat sector.

“After recent announcements rowing back on energy efficiency measures, the Government, or if not this administration, whoever forms a government in 2024, should provide urgent leadership by expanding the Great British Insulation Scheme into a national retrofit mission.”