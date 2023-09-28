No separate ban on petrol car sales possible in Scotland, minister confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No separate ban on petrol car sales possible in Scotland, minister confirms

By Press Association
The Scottish Government cannot bring in its own ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars (PA)
Holyrood ministers do not have the power to introduce a Scotland-only ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, the Transport Secretary has confirmed.

Mairi McAllan spoke after First Minister Humza Yousaf insisted there is “no intention” for the Scottish Government to change key dates on the road to net zero – including for the phasing out of the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

It came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed back the end point for the sale of petrol and diesel cars, which had been planned for 2030, by five years to 2035.

The UK Government on Thursday announced new targets, which will require 22% of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year to be zero emission.

By the end of this decade, 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Great Britain should be zero emission – rising again to 100% by 2035.

Mairi McAllan said Scottish ministers ‘do not have the powers to enforce a sales ban’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms McAllan, the Transport and Net Zero Secretary, said the zero emission vehicle mandate from Westminster is a “critical next step in supporting the Scottish Government’s efforts to accelerate the shift to zero emission transport and our ambition for Scotland to reach net zero emissions by 2045”.

However she added: “The Prime Minister’s reckless decision to delay the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035 will have serious implications for those ambitions as Scottish ministers do not have the powers to enforce a sales ban.”

She said the Scottish Government will “closely monitor the impact of the ZEV (zero emission vehicle) mandate over the coming years”.

Ms McAllan added a review in 2027 could “explore areas where the mandate could go further”, saying Scottish ministers will “continue to push the UK Government to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030”.

Her comments came as UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the targets laid out by Westminster provide a “proportionate, pragmatic and realistic” route towards net zero vehicles

Mr Harper said: “Our mandate provides certainty for manufacturers, benefits drivers by providing more options and helps grow the economy by creating skilled jobs.”