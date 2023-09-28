Yousaf: Judges’ concerns on juryless rape trials will be robustly considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf: Judges’ concerns on juryless rape trials will be robustly considered

By Press Association
The Scottish Government plans to pilot putting rape trials before a judge alone without a jury (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government plans to pilot putting rape trials before a judge alone without a jury (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said he is “open minded” to senior judges’ concerns on proposals for juryless rape trials.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government will “robustly” listen to the Senators of the College of Justice amid its warnings that the proposed pilot scheme may not meet the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requirements for a fair trial.

The group – consisting of 36 of Scotland’s most senior judges from the country’s most important courts – responded in writing this week to the Criminal Justice Committee’s consideration of the Victims, Witness and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

First Minister’s Questions
First Minister Humza Yousaf said ministers will listen to all sides in the debate (Jane Barlow/PA)

Juryless trials were first suggested by Scotland’s second most senior judge Lady Dorrian following a review of the justice system two years ago.

The pilot, if approved, would see those accused of rape or attempted rape stand trial before a single judge, instead of a jury.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said the judiciary’s views deserve weight – however he stressed victims and organisations like Rape Crisis Scotland, who back the Bill, should also be heard in the argument.

Lawyers across Scotland have also expressed their concerns, with many expected to boycott the pilot scheme.

The Senators of the College of Justice said: “The pilot scheme amounts to a court set up by the Government with a limited time span, and subject to examination and review by the Government. That may not be an independent tribunal.

“It may not comply with the requirements of ECHR article six. It may not be within the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament under section 29(2) of The Scotland Act 1998. Further, the combination of such a court with judges who have no security of tenure in that court may not satisfy the requirements of a fair trial.”

The letter also expressed concern that the majority of judges are “in late middle age, male, from a white Scottish ethnic background and are educated to university level”, arguing a jury made up of people from mixed backgrounds would better represent an “independent” trial.

Mr Yousaf said on Thursday: “We will be open minded in our consideration of the legislation, that’s why the committee stage of the Bill, the evidence gathering stage, is such a crucial part of the legislative process.

“It allows us to hear quite robustly, often quite powerfully, the various arguments being put forward.

“It’s important we do give that weight, as we do also give weight to the voices that have expressed concern, not just the judiciary, but we know many members of the legal profession too.

“We will of course give that weight – we will also give the voice of victims and survivors weight… we do need to improve the experience of rape complainers.”

Mr Yousaf dismissed claims made by Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay that the plan “constitutes political meddling in the independence of the judiciary”.

The First Minister said it is “not Government interference” to explore the recommendations made by Lady Dorrian.

He added: “I think it doesn’t do an issue that requires great sensitivity any justice when we attempt to throw around terms like political interference.”