Immigration worries hit six-year high as pensioners and Tories express concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Immigration worries hit six-year high as pensioners and Tories express concern

By Press Association
Concern about immigration has reached its highest point since 2017, a new poll has suggested (Peter Powell/PA)
Concern about immigration has reached its highest point since 2017, a new poll has suggested (Peter Powell/PA)

Concern about immigration has reached its highest point for six years, a new poll has found.

The survey by Ipsos UK found inflation and the economy still topped voters’ list of concerns, but worries about immigration had risen since August.

Last month, 23% of people said immigration was one of the most important issues facing the country today, but that figure has now risen to 26% – its highest point since July 2017.

That increase has been driven mainly by older people and Conservative supporters. Almost half of pensioners listed immigration as one of the main issues facing the UK, with a similar proportion of Conservative supporters saying the same thing.

For both groups, immigration was now the number one issue, even outstripping concern about the economy.

For the population as a whole, the economy remained the number one concern with 37% saying it was among the most important issues facing the UK and 22% saying it was the single most important issue.

The economy was of particular concern in the South, where 46% of people mentioned it as a major issue.

Concern about inflation remained widespread, with 30% mentioning the subject, but worries about price rises appear to have eased significantly.

In August, the number saying they were concerned about inflation stood at 37%, and the sharp fall follows a surprise easing of inflation despite rising oil prices.

ECONOMY Inflation
Inflation continues to ease, as does concern about price rises (PA Graphics)

Mike Clemence, a researcher at Ipsos, said: “Worry about inflation is beginning to show signs of ebbing, with three in 10 mentioning rising prices as a big concern this month.

“Although it remains the second largest issue for the country, this is the lowest score we have recorded since March 2022, early into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The NHS was the third-biggest concern on 28%, a rise of three points since August, while concern about the environment fell by seven points to 18%.

Ipsos’s poll surveyed around 1,000 British adults between September 13 and 19, meaning that fall in concern about the environment came before Rishi Sunak announced he would water down some net zero policies.