Yousaf urged to launch inquiry into child abuse in football

The Scottish Conservatives have called on the First Minister to launch an inquiry into historical child sexual abuse in Scottish football.

Tory justice spokesman Russell Findlay has written to Humza Yousaf asking for action on behalf of survivors.

Mr Findlay labelled abuse within the game a “heart-breaking scandal”, and said it should be investigated by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) or a new, separate probe. The SCAI is looking into allegations about abuse which occurred up to December 2014.

The MSP previously asked former first minister Nicola Sturgeon why the SCAI’s remit did not include abuse in football.

Ms Sturgeon said child abuse in football should be investigated by police, stating the “remit and conduct of the inquiry is entirely for the inquiry” and that “ministers cannot intervene”.

Mr Findlay also previously wrote to the SCAI on behalf of a victim who had been abused by senior legal figures when they were young.

He said the SCAI told him its terms of reference prevented it from looking into child abuse allegations out-with children who have been abused in care.

In his letter, Mr Findlay asked the First Minister to end the “confusion”.

He said: “Countless youngsters who dreamed of stardom or just loved football were targeted by predatory paedophiles.

“The heart-breaking scandal of widespread abuse of young footballers was suppressed for far too long.

“While many of these criminals have now been convicted of heinous attacks, significant questions remain unanswered.

“Survivors deserve to know the full extent of the abuse scandal, exactly what connections abusers had with clubs and other abusers, and why whistle-blowers were silenced.”

Mr Findlay said some football clubs avoided justice for “decades”, and did so “with a disgraceful disregard for those whose lives were often destroyed or even cut short”.

He added: “I cannot begin to understand how painful and bitterly disappointing it must be for those who feel unheard and excluded from the inquiry, and I hope that Humza Yousaf will bring much needed clarity about how survivors’ voices can he heard.

“Scotland’s football abuse scandal must be examined, whether by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry or a new independent inquiry.

“This process should be fearless, transparent and without any more delay. The many victims deserve no less.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with all victims of historical abuse whenever this may have occurred.

“We are focused on ensuring the safety, rights and wellbeing of children involved in football, and all other sports, today and will continue to work with partners including Children 1st, sportscotland and the Scottish football authorities to ensure safeguarding is a priority at all levels.

“We have also passed a law to ensure survivors of historical abuse can seek civil damages, regardless of how much time has passed.

“The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry was set up to investigate the abuse of children in care in response to calls over many years from survivors.

“While survivors of all historical abuse have our deepest sympathies, any widening of the inquiry’s remit would risk delaying publication of its findings by a matter of years, impeding the Scottish Government’s work to prevent people in care from experiencing abuse in any form.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry said: “SCAI is a public inquiry established under the Inquiries Act 2005.

“As with any such public inquiry, SCAI’s Terms of Reference (ToR) were set by the Scottish ministers, in accordance with section 5 of the 2005 Act. SCAI’s ToR were not set by Lady Smith.

“Our ToR direct SCAI to investigate the nature and extent of the abuse of children in care in Scotland. Lady Smith has no power to investigate matters that are not within our ToR.

“Sex abuse within Scottish football is not within SCAI’s ToR. Lady Smith has no power to amend SCAI’s ToR. Only the Scottish ministers have the power to do so.”