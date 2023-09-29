House sales fall by 16% amid increase in mortgage rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House sales fall by 16% amid increase in mortgage rates

By Press Association
The estimated number of house sales taking place fell by 16% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of house sales fell by 16% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, according to provisional HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

An estimated 87,010 home sales took place across the UK last month, which was 16% lower than in August 2022 but 1% higher than July 2023.

It was the weakest August for house sales since 2020, when the market was dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mortgage rates have jumped as the Bank of England base rate has increased, although there have been recent signs of fixed mortgage rates easing back amid expectations over inflation.

The Bank of England uses base rate increases to curb inflation, but last week it left the rate unchanged.

Figures from financial information website Moneyfacts show the average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market dipped below 6% for the first time since July.

On Friday, the average was 5.98%, down from 5.99% on Thursday, according to Moneyfacts.

Alex Lyle, director of London-based estate agency Antony Roberts, said: “The hold in base rate may give hope that there’s longer-term stability on the way with regards to mortgage pricing, which in turn should improve the confidence of those anxious about committing to a purchase.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “Affordability pressures means sales are understandably lower than last year, though last week’s base rate freeze has injected another dose of confidence in the property market.

“The suggestion that we may have nearly reached the peak in interest rates is encouraging more people to begin or resume their house search.

“This, combined with the traditional seasonal spike in demand, is helping to drive increased activity this autumn.”