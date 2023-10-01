First Cambridge University pre-degree finishers begin undergraduate studies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Cambridge University pre-degree finishers begin undergraduate studies

By Press Association
Some of the 2022 entry Cambridge Foundation Year students celebrating the end of their course in June 2023. (University of Cambridge/ PA)
More than 30 students who completed Cambridge University’s first ever pre-degree course are progressing to undergraduate study at the prestigious institution.

The Cambridge Foundation Year pre-degree course accepts students with an offer equivalent to BBB at A-Level, whereas the usual Cambridge offer is at least A*AA, and is fully funded.

It is aimed at talented students who have experienced disadvantage in their education and have not had the opportunity to realise their potential.

This includes students who have experienced the care system, estrangement from parents, low levels of household income, and schools with little history of sending students to highly selective universities.

Cameron Welsh, 20, from the Scottish Borders, is to begin reading history and politics at Cambridge’s Homerton College after completing the pre-degree course. (Cambridge University/ PA)
Those who successfully complete the one-year residential course are able to join degree programmes in arts, humanities or social sciences at the top institution without having to apply again.

The first pre-degree course, which started last October, had a cohort of 47 students and 39 of them successfully completing the course in July this year, receiving a CertHE qualification from the university.

Six students paused their studies until the 2023 programme, and two withdrew.

Of the 39 students who completed the course, 31 are continuing at Cambridge as undergraduates and the rest have been supported to secure a place at another top UK university.

Dr Alex Pryce, Foundation Year Course Director, said: “It’s been incredible to watch our first foundation year students grow as individuals during their time at Cambridge so far.

“They’ve really made the most out of this new academic opportunity.

“In terms of confidence, many of the students are unrecognisable from when they arrived.

“We find them inquisitive in the classroom and their experiences bring us new insights.

Kerrie Portman, from the London area, was homeless when she applied for a place on the pre-degree course after first completing an Access to HE Diploma. (Cambridge University/ PA)
“They’ve also made the most of life in their colleges and have engaged in all that Cambridge has to offer, including sports, arts and student politics.

“This is a competitive and demanding programme, and we have seen some really excellent outcomes.”

Cameron Welsh, 20, from the Scottish Borders, is to read history and politics at Cambridge’s Homerton College after completing the pre-degree course.

The aspiring journalist had missed four-and-a-half years of high school after a chronic illness diagnosed when he was 14.

“I never considered Cambridge as an option, but when I heard about the foundation year it seemed to suit someone who had experienced what I had, and it was just too good an opportunity not to go for,” he said.

“In particular I’ve loved the supervisions on the foundation year; I’ve enjoyed being challenged and challenging others’ ideas.

“It’s an experience I wouldn’t get anywhere else in the same way, and my critical analysis and argument forming skills have really developed.

“Starting my Cambridge degree hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I can’t wait.

“I’m looking forward to the work and meeting more new people.”

Kerrie Portman, from the London area, was homeless when she applied for a place on the pre-degree course after first completing an Access to HE Diploma.

The 24-year-old, who is autistic and a care-leaver, successfully completed the course and will read human, social, and political science at Cambridge’s Girton College.

She said the pre-degree course had been “one of the best experiences of my life”.

“There can be negative stereotyping around autism and care-leavers, so I feel like I’m helping through my participation,” she said.

“I would encourage people to apply for the foundation year, especially anyone worried that it might not be for them, or that they might be treated differently because of their background or experiences.

“People have a fixed idea of what a typical Cambridge student is like, and really there’s no such thing.”

Cambridge Foundation Year students receive full one-year scholarships – after a gift from philanthropists Christina and Peter Dawson funded the launch of the programme – and study at Cambridge colleges.

A total of 48 students are in the second cohort of the pre-degree course starting this year.

They will be supported by the Cambridge Foundation Year Society, created by the programme’s first students, and by university departments and colleges.