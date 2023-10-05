‘Architect’ of A9 dualling programme to be questioned by Holyrood committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Architect’ of A9 dualling programme to be questioned by Holyrood committee

By Press Association
MSPs are to question former Scottish Government minister Alex Neil over the decision to dual the A9. Andrew Milligan/PA)
A former senior figure in the Scottish Government is to be questioned by MSPs over the decision by ministers to dual the A9.

Alex Neil was the infrastructure and capital investment secretary when the dualling project was announced back in 2011.

With MSPs on Holyrood’s Public Petitions Committee launching an inquiry into the as-yet unfinished programme of work, Mr Neil will be questioned by them.

It comes after a petition was submitted to Holyrood calling on ministers to address safety concerns on the road – which links Perth with Inverness – and to publish a revised timetable for the work, with a view to completing the project by 2025.

Former infrastructure and capital investment secretary Alex Neil is to give evidence to MSPs on the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee as they mount an inquiry into the dualling of the A9 (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

In addition, the petition demands a memorial be created to those who have been killed in traffic accidents on the road.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has already made clear work to dual the A9 will not be completed before the next Holyrood election in May 2026, although he insisted the Scottish Government is still “absolutely committed” to the project.

Convener of the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee Jackson Carlaw said there had been a “significant level of public interest” in the petition.

Mr Carlaw said: “Our public consultation on the A9 petition received hundreds of responses from the communities along the route, individuals who regularly use the road and the businesses who rely on it.

“The committee therefore agreed to upgrade our consideration of this petition to a formal inquiry and to invite the original Scottish Government architect of the dualling plans, former cabinet secretary Alex Neil, to now give evidence.”

Current Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan is also expected to given evidence to the inquiry, with this likely to take place after she has updated MSPs on the dualling programme this autumn.