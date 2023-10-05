Rishi Sunak urges Ukraine’s allies to continue support for war effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak urges Ukraine’s allies to continue support for war effort

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said President Volodymyr Zelensky’s armed forces would ‘finish the job’ if given the tools they need (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
The Prime Minister has urged western allies to continue to supply Ukraine with weapons and aid in its fight against Russian forces.

In a plea to the US and European powers, Rishi Sunak said President Volodymyr Zelensky’s armed forces would “finish the job” if given the tools they need.

Mr Sunak’s warning for the need to continue support for Kyiv comes as the international allied effort shows signs of wavering.

As he began his Conservative Party conference speech, Mr Sunak said: “I am proud to say we have also led the world in providing support for Ukraine.

“We were the first country to send western battle tanks to Kyiv, now more than 10 others have followed.

“We were the first country to send long-range weapons to Kyiv, now France and the United States have followed.

“We were the first country to agree to train Ukrainian pilots, now more than a dozen others have followed.

“I say this to our allies: If we give President Zelensky the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job.

“Slava Ukraini.”

In the US, aid for Ukraine has been left in limbo despite efforts to avert a government shutdown, following opposition from a growing number of Republicans.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited Ukraine at the end of September (PA)

Slovakia has meanwhile witnessed a parliamentary election victory by a pro-Russian political party, which has suggested cutting military support for neighbouring Ukraine.

Poland and Ukraine’s formerly close relationship has also suffered in recent months due to disputes over grain and weapons.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited Ukraine at the end of September to assure its leaders the UK was still committed to support the war effort.

But Mr Shapps’ suggestions that UK armed forces could offer “in country” training to Ukrainian soldiers were later downplayed.

The Prime Minister’s conference speech follows similar efforts to encourage camaraderie from the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

“We are facing an existential threat. Ukrainians are fighting with all their courage and capacities, and if we want them to be successful, then you have to provide them with better arms, and quicker,” he said during a visit to Ukraine.