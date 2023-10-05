Homes for Ukraine hosts struggling with cost of living, survey suggests

More than two-thirds of current hosts under the Homes for Ukraine scheme said the rising cost of living is affecting their ability to provide support for those they have taken in, according to a survey.

Ukrainians who fled the war to seek refuge in the UK are also facing difficulties affording costs, as they try to move into private rented accommodation, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) findings suggested.

Meanwhile, almost a third (31%) of hosts reported bias or discrimination against Ukrainians from landlords or estate agencies, the survey revealed.

Just under 5,500 hosts under the scheme, which was set up in March 2022, were surveyed in August this year and many reported struggles with bills and food prices.

Some 67% of current hosts surveyed said the rising cost of living was affecting their ability to provide support, with utility costs (85%) and food costs (46%) being the most common types of extra costs they faced.

The majority of both current hosts (88%) and previous hosts (90%) said they had received monthly “thank you” payments from the Government for taking part in the scheme.

The payments of £350 a month during the first 12 months rise to £500 once the guest has been in the UK for 12 months, a move aimed at helping sponsors who can host for longer periods.

Most (64%) of current hosts agreed that the increased payment encouraged them to host for longer, while almost a fifth (17%) of current and previous hosts reported difficulty or delay in receiving the monthly thank you payment, the ONS said.

Just over a quarter of current hosts (26%) surveyed said they had helped their guests to look for alternative or future accommodation in the UK.

The ONS said that of those, 73% have looked for private rented accommodation, with approximately two-thirds (69%) experiencing barriers in the process.

Two thirds of hosts said their guests cannot afford to rent privately, while half said guests cannot provide a guarantor.

A lack of suitable properties in the area was reported as a barrier by 43% of hosts, while a similar percentage (42%) said guests could not afford the deposit or other upfront payments.

Almost all sponsors (99%) who were surveyed said they believed guests need help to move into private rented accommodation or to find independent living arrangements, with the most commonly suggested type of help being general information on how to rent in the UK and financial support.

Government figures up to September 25, showed that 133,400 visa-holders had arrived in the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, also know as the Homes for Ukraine scheme.