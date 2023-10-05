Minister gives ‘gold-plated commitment’ to Creative Scotland on funding

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has given a “gold-plated commitment” to arts bosses that Creative Scotland’s budget will be reinstated next year, after ministers reimposed a £6.6 million cut to its funding.

The Scottish Government confirmed last month the funding reduction was going ahead – reversing a commitment given by ministers in February.

Mr Robertson explained that “massive additional and unforeseen pressures” on Scottish Government finances due to public sector pay deals had meant such “tough choices” had had to be made.

Pay deals for public sector workers had cost the Government more than £900 million more than originally anticipated last year, the Culture Secretary said, adding that this year ministers are having to find an additional £785 million over what was budgeted to pay workers such as teachers, junior doctors and other NHS staff.

“To enable enhanced pay deals we have had to make difficult decisions to reprioritise existing allocations,” Mr Robertson told MSPs on Holyrood’s Culture Committee.

“If the pay bill grows faster than our overall funding, it squeezes our wider capacity to maintain services.”

When ministers confirmed the £6.6 million cut to Creative Scotland’s budget for 2023-24 in September, the arts organisation used its own reserve cash to meet the shortfall, ensuring the 119 groups it provides regular funding to will not lose out.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said he had had to make ‘tough choices’ when balancing his department’s budget this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Creative Scotland chief executive Iain Munro last week likened that intervention to “trying to change the engines on an airplane while you are flying it”.

Mr Robertson stressed that despite the “particularly challenging” financial situation, the organisations funded by Creative Scotland “are going to be paid as they were expecting to be paid”.

He told MSPs: “I think we have achieved a good result, given those pressures.

“If there are parts of the public sector that are in a position to hold reserves, and reserves are there for when we are in times of duress, if reserves are going to make a material difference to the extreme situation we find ourselves in, frankly they should be used and that is what is happening.

“There is zero cut being passed on to regularly funded organisations in the culture sector because reserves are being used now which will be replenished in Creative Scotland’s budgetary terms this year.”

Mr Robertson said he had “assured the board” of Creative Scotland that “the funding will be provided next year”, saying he had discussed this with Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison.

Labour’s Neil Bibby said the cut to the Creative Scotland budget has caused “huge anger” in the sector.

Following our recent submission to the Scottish Parliament Culture Committee’s inquiry into culture budgets in Scotland, we are extremely disappointed to report that the £6.6m budget has not been included in the Autumn Budget Revisions. Read our update:https://t.co/aVVQPv9G31 pic.twitter.com/PpDvAQjfje — Creative Scotland (@CreativeScots) September 28, 2023

Pressing the minister on future funding, he said: “The Cabinet Secretary has made a commitment that funding will be restored next year, but what is that worth when you have reneged on your promise this year over funding?”

Mr Robertson insisted: “It is absolutely my pledge they will see the £6.6 million that they are now releasing from their reserves restored to them. That is something that will go ahead next year.”

But Mr Bibby told him: “People accepted your assurance in February but that turned out to not be worth any money, literally.”

He asked the Culture Secretary if his pledge on future funding was a “gold-plated commitment”, with Mr Robertson telling the committee: “It is.

“I’ve had to make very tough choices to balance my budget this year in light of all these challenges.

“It is with regret that this includes not being able to top up Creative Scotland’s lottery funding shortfall for this year.

“I know the sector is frustrated by this.”

He added that the Scottish Government had “topped up” funding to Creative Scotland for the past five years – two years more than had originally been promised by ministers.

Mr Robertson stressed: “What we have been able to do is ensure there is no impact on Scotland’s cultural organisations as a result of the funding decision.

“For those who may have been given an impression that there is a cut that is going to be imposed on cultural organisations as a result of this decision, that is factually inaccurate.”