Governments must communicate ahead of human rights law, says commission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Governments must communicate ahead of human rights law, says commission

By Press Association
A Human Rights Bill is being brought forward by the Government at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Human Rights Bill is being brought forward by the Government at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK and Scottish governments must communicate and collaborate to strengthen human rights law in Scotland, commissioners have recommended.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission said the recent Supreme Court judgment on the incorporation of children’s rights into Scottish law shows a careful approach is needed.

In his recent Programme for Government, Humza Yousaf announced a Human Rights Bill which will seek to incorporate international economic, social and cultural rights into Scots law, “within the limits of devolved competence”.

The commission received a legal opinion from a KC on how international law could be incorporated by Holyrood, finding there are a number of models for achieving this.

It was included in a consultation response to the upcoming Bill.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a Human Rights Bill in his Programme for Government (PA)

Jan Savage, executive director of the Scottish Human Rights Commission, said: “The commission is concerned that people in Scotland continue to experience human rights denials, as evidenced in our own research and reports to international bodies, as well as by regulators in health, education, criminal justice, social care, and housing, civil society and media investigations.

“Inevitably, the UK Government’s legal challenge to the UNCRC (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill and subsequent Supreme Court judgment will influence the approach to be taken to this Bill.

“Careful consideration must be given therefore to the model of incorporating international human rights treaties into Scots law to achieve the greatest possible protection and promotion of human rights.”

She said “further analysis” is needed on the different models of incorporation the Scottish Parliament could use.

She continued: “Further consideration of alternative approaches, and analysis of their respective merits and feasibility, in the context of the complex challenges of the devolved settlement, is therefore strongly recommended by the commission.

“Regardless which approach is ultimately pursued; the Scottish and UK governments must deliver more effective communication and collaboration in their engagement regarding incorporation so that the progressive development of human rights protection in Scotland is not unnecessarily undermined or delayed.

“Uncertainty over the scope for stronger legal protection for human rights in the devolved context must be brought to a close.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our proposed Human Rights Bill will give effect to a wide range of internationally recognised human rights belonging to everyone in Scotland, within the limits of devolved competence.

“Incorporating four different international treaties into Scots law is a complex and technical endeavour, and we want to ensure that the Bill will create a genuine step change towards building an enhanced human rights culture in Scotland.

“That is why we have been consulting on our ambitious proposals and seeking views on how we best create a clear and accessible human rights framework which makes a real difference to the people of Scotland.

“As our public consultation draws to a close we will reflect on what we have heard and continue to engage closely with a range of voices – including the Scottish Human Rights Commission – to develop a Bill that will put the principles and standards of human rights at the heart of public service delivery.”