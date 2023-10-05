Sunak dodges questions on Braverman’s ‘hurricane’ rhetoric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak dodges questions on Braverman’s ‘hurricane’ rhetoric

By Press Association
Suella Braverman’s speech at the Conservatives’ conference raised eyebrows for some of the language she used (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether he endorses the rhetoric used by Suella Braverman after she said a “hurricane” of mass migration is coming.

The Prime Minister dodged questions on his Home Secretary’s speech to the Tory party conference, which caused unease among some senior Conservatives with its warnings about the movement of people around the world.

Asked whether, following her address, he thought Mrs Braverman had been right to vilify people seeking to migrate to the UK as part of a “hurricane” or “invasion”, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “What we need to do is make sure that the criminal gangs who are perpetuating an evil, who are taking advantage of all the people that you’re describing, leading to in many cases, tragically, them dying, need to be stopped. And we need to take action to stop them.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt listen to Rishi Sunak deliver his keynote conference speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said “no-one should want to defend” the “evil” trade of people paying to come to the UK illegally and “being exploited by gangs”.

When it was put to him that he was happy with the Home Secretary’s remarks, Mr Sunak said: “Your words, not mine.”

Mrs Braverman, whose parents came to the UK from Kenya and Mauritius in the 1960s, used her Tory conference speech to say: “The wind of change that carried my own parents across the globe in the 20th century was a mere gust compared to the hurricane that is coming.

“Because today, the option of moving from a poorer country to a richer one is not just a dream for billions of people. It’s an entirely realistic prospect.”

She previously likened the arrival of asylum seekers on small boats to an “invasion on our southern coast” in comments made in the Commons last year.

A former No 10 chief of staff suggested Mr Sunak should sack his Home Secretary.

Lord Barwell, who served in Theresa May’s administration, tweeted: “With a reshuffle coming, he should reflect whether it was right to give someone with such views such a high-profile platform.”

Comparisons have been made between Mrs Braverman’s language and Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech, which was widely blamed for inflaming racial tensions in the 1960s.

Her Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps defended her against such criticism on Wednesday, saying she had been “absolutely correct” to warn about the scale of global migration.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch told a Spectator conference event that politicians should be careful about how immigration policies are discussed, “so that people aren’t getting echoes of things that were less palatable”.

Rishi Sunak refused to say whether he endorsed Ms Braverman’s rhetoric (PA)

Fellow Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan also declined to repeat the language used by the Home Secretary.

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland said it was important to consider the reality of global migration, but urged senior politicians to “analyse in a mature way why these things are happening”.

The Prime Minister appeared to shift closer to the right wing of his party with an attack on “virtue signalling” in his own conference speech, though he largely avoided so-called “culture war” subjects.

Weighing in on debates about sex education and transgender rights, he said: “A man is a man and a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense.”

Cabinet minister Mark Harper denied Mr Sunak’s remarks went against the Equality Act 2010, which says people going through gender reassignment should not be discriminated against.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News: “Not at all. I think what you’re doing there is mixing up sex and gender.

“He was being very clear that you can’t change your sex, of course you can change your gender.”

If the Prime Minister echoed Ms Braverman’s language on “virtue signalling” and transgender people, he appeared to distance himself from her remarks on multiculturalism.

He dedicated a section of his speech to celebrating the UK as “the most successful multi-ethnic democracy on Earth” and emphasising his pride in being the country’s first British-Asian PM.

During a visit to the US last week, Mrs Braverman had attacked the “misguided dogma” of multiculturalism, saying it had “failed” – comments that the Prime Minister declined to endorse.

There has long been debate over what people mean by the term multiculturalism, with some using it to refer to a range of communities living alongside one another and others to refer to a policy that promotes diversity.

Asked whether there was any difference between his parents’ dreams of coming to Britain and those of people hoping to migrate now, he told Today: “There’s a big difference between coming here illegally and legally.”