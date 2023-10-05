Smoking plan ‘biggest public health intervention in a generation’, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smoking plan ‘biggest public health intervention in a generation’, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined the proposal during his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined the proposal during his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described his plan to increase the legal smoking age annually as the “biggest public health intervention in a generation”.

Under the plan announced in his Conservative Party conference speech, the proposed legislation for England will make it an offence for anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 to be sold tobacco products.

This has the potential to phase out smoking in young people almost completely as early as 2040.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Smoking is unequivocally the single biggest preventable cause of death, disability and illness in our society.

“Everyone recognises this measure will be the single biggest intervention in public health in a generation.”

Asked about restricting people’s right to choose, Mr Sunak said there is “no safe level of smoking”.

He was challenged over his decision in the summer to shelve plans to ban two-for-one junk food deals, a key anti-obesity measure, saying at the time he believed in “people’s right to choose”.

Mr Sunak said obesity is not the biggest health crisis facing Britain and “smoking is different to a pack of crisps or a piece of cake”.

Downing Street, which said it expects the plans will mean up to 1.7 million fewer people smoking by 2075, has not specified when a free vote on the crackdown on buying cigarettes will be held, but the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “Rishi Sunak is a man in a hurry.”

In his speech, the Prime Minister said: “People take up cigarettes when they’re young – four in five smokers have started by the time they’re 20.

“If we are to do the right thing for our kids, we must try and stop teenagers taking up cigarettes in the first place.

“Because without a significant change thousands of children will start smoking in the coming years and have their lives cut short as a result.”

Mr Sunak also said more must be done to “restrict the availability” of vapes to children.

Stock photo of a man vaping
The PM said more needs to be done to ‘restrict the availability’ of vapes to children (Nick Ansell/PA)

Number 10 said the consultation on vaping will examine restricting the flavours and descriptions of vapes so they are no longer targeted at children; regulating sale displays of vapes; regulating packaging; and restricting the sale of disposable vapes.

Ministers have faced repeated calls to ban the use of disposable vapes to help protect children and reduce the significant environmental impact of the single-use products.

“Disposable vapes are an inherently unsustainable product, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem,” said David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board.

Commenting on Mr Sunak’s announcement, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said: “Smoking damages many lives. It causes stillbirths, asthma in children, heart disease, stroke and dementia in addition to causing most lung cancer and increasing risk of many other cancers.

“Becoming addicted to cigarettes in early life is one of the worst things that can happen for future health.

“Preventing people becoming addicted to smoking and helping those who smoke to quit are two of the most important measures we can take to improve health.”

Professor Sir Chris Whitty
Professor Sir Chris Whitty said ‘we absolutely do not want anybody who is currently not smoking to be using vapes’ (PA)

Asked about vaping, Sir Chris said: “Vapes are safer than smoking – that’s not setting a very high bar – but they are safer than smoking.

“We absolutely do not want children to get addicted to nicotine and vaping.

“I’ve said before and I’ll say really clearly now, marketing vapes to children is utterly unacceptable.”

He added that a crackdown on vaping would “allow smokers who are going to be massively damaged by smoking to move on to vaping, which is safer, but make sure that children are not addicted at a young age”.

When asked if vapes are safe, Sir Chris said: “Vapes are not safe but they’re a lot safer than smoking.

“The reason for having vapes at all is because it helps some smokers to get off smoking, and smoking is so dangerous for them that, relative to smoking, this is a considerable improvement.

“But we absolutely do not want anybody who is currently not smoking to be using vapes.”