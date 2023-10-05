HS2 alternative plans watered down or dropped a day after being announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HS2 alternative plans watered down or dropped a day after being announced

By Press Association
As part of a drive to create a new northern network, Rishi Sunak pledged to invest in a raft of other transport schemes (PA)
The Government’s Network North rail plan has been described as a “shambles” after apparent pledges were watered down or dropped altogether a day after being announced.

A pledge of “£100m for a mass transit system for Bristol” appeared in documents on the Government website on Wednesday but had disappeared a day later, while by Thursday a previously promised upgrade to the A259 from Bognor Regis to Southampton only extended from Bognor Regis to Littlehampton – 45 miles less than previously stated.

Documents published on Wednesday revealed that the Leamside Line in the north east would be reopened using money saved by axing HS2 north of Birmingham, the Newcastle Chronicle and Northern Echo reported.

According to the newspaper, a document listing benefits to the North East stated: “The Leamside Line, closed in 1964, will also be reopened.”

But all reference to the line appeared to have been removed by Thursday.

The newer version of the document instead said that the £1.8 billion allocated to the North East from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement 2 and HS2 funding “could part fund the reopening of the Leamside Line”.

Transport minister Richard Holden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that whether or not reopen the Leamside line with funds from the scaling back of HS2 would be down to the metro mayor for the North East.

On Wednesday, at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the widely expected axing of the HS2 project from Birmingham to Manchester – citing a doubling of costs for the project.

POLITICS Tories Transport
(PA Graphics)

As part of a drive to create a new northern network, he pledged to invest in a raft of other transport schemes.

Commenting on the apparent reversal of certain pledges, shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh said Network North was a “back of a fag packet” plan.

The Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley said a number of Mr Sunak’s pledges had “already been promised” by previous Conservative governments.

“This plan is in disarray, and this shambles shows once again the Conservatives simply aren’t serious about delivering for the country,” she said.

“Only after 13 years of failure could the Conservatives pledge to take two decades to deliver projects they’ve already promised.

“These are promises that have been made to the North and Midlands countless times before – and frankly they are sick and tired of empty promises from this broken government.

“The truth is, catastrophic Conservative mismanagement has blown a hole in HS2 and after this fiasco, why should anyone in the North believe they can deliver anything they say.”

Commenting on the Leamside Line, a Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson said: “We are funding a new Ferryhill Station, and providing around £1.8 billion funding to the North East – an investment only possible due to the billions of pounds redirected from HS2.

“This investment will empower local leaders to fund the transport projects that matter most to their communities – including funding for the Leamside line if they choose to.

“We are working closely with Transport North East as they work on the business case for the reopening of the Leamside Line.”

The DfT has been further approached for comment on the Bristol and Southampton projects.