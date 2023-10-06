Healthcare workers ‘felt under-appreciated’ amid weekly pandemic clap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Healthcare workers ‘felt under-appreciated’ amid weekly pandemic clap

By Press Association
Then-prime minister Boris Johnson took part in the weekly Clap for Carers in the pandemic but the Covid inquiry has heard healthcare staff felt under-appreciated (Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA)
NHS and care staff felt under-appreciated when the weekly doorstep clap was taking place in the pandemic, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.

Kate Bell, of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said “claps don’t pay the bills” and explained that healthcare staff felt people could not understand the scale of what workers were experiencing as the virus ripped through hospitals and care homes.

Ms Bell told the hearing that while the feeling did not quite amount to resentment, the clapping – which then-prime minister Boris Johnson took part in outside Downing Street – came against a backdrop of pay and conditions “not being recognised” by the Government.

NHS staff also took part in the nationwide clapping ritual (Jacob King/PA)
Inquiry counsel Andrew O’Connor KC said: “One other theme that comes through from this passage and also from some others in your statement is a feeling amongst care workers and NHS workers of something close to resentment at the public clapping during the pandemic. Can you tell us a little about that?”

Ms Bell replied: “I think it does come through and I think resentment is not quite the right word, but perhaps a feeling that it didn’t, that people could not understand the scale of what they were experiencing.”

Interjecting, inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett said: “They were under-appreciated?”

Ms Bell agreed, saying: “That they were under-appreciated, under-appreciated the scale of what they were experiencing, the lack of clarity or guidance that they needed in order to do their jobs. And of course, their long-running concerns before the pandemic which we have talked about, about their pay and conditions not being recognised.

“Claps don’t pay the bills, as many workers have been chanting this year.”

Across the country people – including politicians such as Mr Johnson and even members of the royal family – took part in the so-called Clap for Carers on a Thursday night in recognition of the efforts of key workers in the pandemic.