NHS ‘structural racism’ saw ethnic minority staff not heard on PPE, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS ‘structural racism’ saw ethnic minority staff not heard on PPE, inquiry told

By Press Association
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry was told there are ‘stark’ differences in how black and ethnic minority patients and workers were treated in the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic (Jeff Moore/PA)
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry was told there are ‘stark’ differences in how black and ethnic minority patients and workers were treated in the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic (Jeff Moore/PA)

‘Structural racism’ within the NHS saw some black and minority ethnic healthcare workers not being listened to, believed or responded to when they raised concerns about issues including ill-fitting face masks in the pandemic, the Covid inquiry has been told.

There was a feeling of powerlessness on hearing about such problems for some staff who were encouraged to work anyway, Federation of Ethnic Minority Healthcare Organisations (Femho) general secretary Ade Adeyemi said.

He told Friday’s hearing there are “stark” differences in how black and ethnic minority patients and workers were treated in the NHS, and indicated a lack of consideration as to how well face masks might fit on someone with a beard or wearing a headscarf due to their religion.

Mr Adeyemi said: “It was difficult to find the right PPE (personal protective equipment) and this gave us a sense of the lack of, again, the belief of what we were saying.

“That the system can pick up signals and noise and disruption in other areas but when there’s noise and disruption of black and Asian ethnic minority workers, it’s not heard and it’s not responded to immediately.”

Asked by inquiry counsel Andrew O’Connor KC if what he was describing could be considered “structural racism”, Mr Adeyemi replied: “If it quacks like a duck and it walks like a duck, it’s a duck.”

Mr Adeyemi said the organisation had been contacted by healthcare workers about the face fit test – to make sure that PPE fits securely – not being done properly.

He said: “We have so many examples of again just WhatsApp messages, and it’s so traumatic to receive them and feel powerless because we’re hearing those things, we’re hearing the face fit test isn’t done properly.

“Some ward managers aren’t seeing the results that it’s not fitting well and they’re actually still being encouraged to work.

“And you know, there’s a kind of toxic mess here.

“I described earlier about the power imbalances which mean most of our members didn’t feel able to raise those concerns and the brave ones that did weren’t listened to.

“But it was a palpable thing that we said ‘these things don’t always fit us well, there are some people who need extra appendages so it can go around the hijab etc’. Not listened to, not believed, not responded to.”

He added: “The evidence is very clear, both as patients, as service users of the NHS and social care system, and also as professionals both in a professional sense in a work capacity, the difference that we see with our white counterparts is stark and it’s been existing for many years.”

It is these differences that led to the formation of Femho around a year before the pandemic, he said, so there can be shared knowledge to try to address a problem that “hasn’t been meaningfully, substantively addressed”.