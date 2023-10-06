Sunak says he has never smoked but it is ‘irrelevant’ to proposed crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says he has never smoked but it is ‘irrelevant’ to proposed crackdown

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he has never smoked (PA)
Rishi Sunak has revealed he has never had a cigarette, but said it has “no relevance” to his proposal to raise the legal smoking age annually.

The Conservative Prime Minister defended the announcement against criticism that such a policy would go against “Thatcherite principles”.

Mr Sunak outlined plans in his Tory Party conference speech to introduce a new law that would stop children who turn 14 this year and those younger from ever legally buying cigarettes or tobacco in England.

The move was hailed by health campaigners as a critical step towards creating a smoke-free generation but pro-smoking group Forest said it was “creeping prohibition”.

Asked on LBC on Friday whether he had ever smoked, Mr Sunak, who is also teetotal, said: “No, and it has absolutely no relevance to anything. The issue here is about protecting our kids.

“And the point I was making is, we’ve got an opportunity to do something that will stop our kids growing up smoking.

“Smoking is the single biggest cause we have of death, disability and illness in the UK. It causes one in four cancers. 64,000 people die every year.”

The Prime Minister has said a “free vote” will be put to Parliament on the proposal and it is a “matter of conscience” for MPs.

Labour said the party “will not play politics with public health” and it would “lend” Mr Sunak the support to get the law passed.

Smoking causes around one in five cancer cases and more than one in four cancer deaths each year in the UK.

Almost six million people in England still smoke.