Irish leaders condemn Hamas attack on Israel and call for peace process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Irish leaders condemn Hamas attack on Israel and call for peace process

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has called for an ‘immediate cessation of all hostilities’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has called for an ‘immediate cessation of all hostilities’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s premier and deputy premier have condemned attacks from Hamas militants on Israel and called for “moderate voices” to come to the fore.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said that the rockets launched by Hamas and loss of life was “appalling”, while deputy premier Micheal Martin said he feared for citizens in Gaza.

“We condemn attacks on civilians unequivocally. The fighting should stop immediately,” Taoiseach Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Martin, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it was “vital that the voice of moderation comes to the fore”.

Israel Palestinians
Cars and a building are seen after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Tel Aviv (Moti Milrod/AP)

Mr Martin said that he could “see tensions rising” during a trip to the region last month, and the scale of Saturday’s attack was “quite shocking”.

He said Ireland’s stance to support a two-state solution had not changed, after an attack that he said was launched “without justification”.

“We believe a two-state solution remains the only sensible and rational solution to this issue and it needs political momentum behind it,” he said.

“My sense is that the hardliners are growing in influence, and that’s why I believe the need to have moderate voices in the centre is key.

“So what we need really is a political peace process to get on track in a serious way. That will mean, I think, international intervention as well to facilitate that, but it’s a very, very complex and difficult situation and there will be many consequences to today’s attack.”

Asked whether Israel’s response to the Hamas attack was proportionate, Mr Martin said that more information was needed.

“I’ve been in touch with my officials, and again, we need hard information to make an assessment of the situation at this stage,” he told reporters on Saturday evening.

“I’m always of the view that bombing urban conurbations will result in unjustified loss of civilian life, that has always been my consistent position and that’s why Ireland has been a signatory to the international convention in respect of bombings… in densely populated areas and that remains our position.

“But this was an appalling attack by Hamas and one which they know the consequences as well, and I fear for people in Gaza because we’ve seen what has happened and there needs to be a political will towards a political solution.”

The Tanaiste had travelled to the region last month on a three-day diplomatic trip where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

He also travelled to the occupied Palestinian territory where he met with President Mahmoud Abbas.