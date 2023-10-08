‘Nothing ambiguous at all’ about our Network North plans – Transport Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nothing ambiguous at all’ about our Network North plans – Transport Secretary

By Press Association
Mark Harper defended the Government’s Network North plans amid questions over which apparent pledges are guaranteed to be delivered (PA)
Mark Harper defended the Government’s Network North plans amid questions over which apparent pledges are guaranteed to be delivered (PA)

The Transport Secretary denied there was “anything ambiguous at all” about the Government’s Network North rail plan amid questions over which parts of the days-old scheme are guaranteed to be delivered.

Mark Harper suggested some apparent pledges, which were included in documents released on Wednesday, had instead been “examples” of “the kinds of things” money could be spent on.

Appearing on Sunday’s morning media round, he was pressed on the fate of the Leamside Line – a disused railway in the North East – which Government plans published earlier this week said would be reopened.

“We gave some examples to people about the sorts of things… that that money could be spent on to bring it to life for people, and we know those are local priorities,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show.

Northern Powerhouse graphic
(PA Graphics)

He would not promise the line would be restored, telling Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips only that ministers would “develop the business case” for its revival.

The Government has pledged to funnel £1.8 billion into the North East with money made available by scrapping the northern leg of HS2, Mr Harper said, adding it would be for the local mayor to decide how to spend the funds.

“I don’t think there’s anything ambiguous at all. We’ve taken every penny of the savings from HS2 – £36 billion – and we’ve set out how they’re going to be spent in the parts of the country where HS2 was going to be spent… I think it’s very clear, and happy to be judged on it,” the minister said.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defied senior Tories and business leaders to scrap the HS2 rail line from Birmingham to Manchester, saying “the facts have changed” and the cost of the scheme had “more than doubled”.

HS2 network graphic
(PA Graphics)

He pledged to reinvest the money into other transport projects, including the creation of what he named Network North – a plan to improve roads, rails and buses.

But days later, some benefits appeared to have been watered down or dropped altogether.

A pledge of “£100 million for a mass transit system for Bristol” was listed in documents on the Government website on Wednesday but had disappeared a day later.

Mr Harper said the money will still be available for the West of England mayor “for him to spend on his priorities”, which will likely include the transit system.

The same list included a statement that “the Leamside Line, closed in 1964, will also be reopened”.

But a newer version of the document instead said that the £1.8 billion allocated to the North East from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement 2 and HS2 funding “could part fund the reopening of the Leamside Line”.