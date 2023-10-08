15% of Londoners do not have suitable voter ID, polling suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

15% of Londoners do not have suitable voter ID, polling suggests

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan called for a better-resourced public awareness campaign to reach voters most affected by the changes (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sadiq Khan called for a better-resourced public awareness campaign to reach voters most affected by the changes (Danny Lawson/PA)

Some 15% of Londoners do not have suitable ID to vote in elections, according to research by London Labour.

Young people and those from minority ethnic backgrounds are also five times more likely to be turned away from polling stations, according to a new Electoral Commission report.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has repeatedly criticised the rollout of the new identification rules, branded it a “cynical assault” on voters’ rights in response to the findings.

Polling by Opinium commissioned by London Labour showed 20% of people aged between 18 and 34 do not have the required ID, compared with 12% in the 35-49 bracket and 13% of 50 to 64-year-olds.

Separately, research by the Electoral Commission looking at the 2023 May local elections across England found 1% of non-voters did not cast a ballot because they went to a polling station without valid ID.

But this rose to 5% among 18 to 24-year-old non-voters and those from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Under a new policy introduced by the Conservative government, this year’s local elections in England were the first time people were required to show identification before collecting their ballot paper at polling stations.

The rules were widened to cover UK general elections from the autumn, and will apply to the London mayoral vote expected next year, in which Mr Khan will face a challenge from Tory candidate Susan Hall.

Passports, driving licences, older or disabled person’s bus passes and 60+ Oyster cards are among the documents permitted.

Critics have argued that the policy runs the risk of deterring younger generations and people from ethnic minorities from voting, but ministers say the changes will help prevent electoral fraud.

Mr Khan is calling for an expansion of accessibility and a better-resourced public awareness campaign to reach voters most affected by the changes.

He said: “People across London and the UK face crucially important elections next year. As things stand there’s a real possibility that thousands of voters will be turned away from polling stations through no fault of their own, which could affect the outcome.

“The evidence is clear that it will be young people, ethnic minorities and those from poorer communities who will be affected most by this cynical assault on voting rights.

“We simply can’t have a situation where thousands of people are locked out of the political process.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “These claims are untrue. The vast majority of voters in the polling station – 99.75% – cast their vote successfully at the local elections in England in May.”