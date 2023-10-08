UK working to help families of Britons caught in Israel conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

UK working to help families of Britons caught in Israel conflict

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel

The Government is working to establish the status of UK citizens in Israel after a British man serving in the country’s army was killed during attacks by Hamas.

Rishi Sunak condemned an “appalling act of terror” by Palestinian militants as the death toll climbed to 700 in Israel and 300 in Gaza.

Among those killed was 20-year-old Nathanel Young, a Briton serving in the Israeli Defence Services who died on the Gaza border on Saturday.

Israel Palestinians
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Two other UK nationals – 26-year-old Jake Marlowe, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, and photographer Dan Darlington – are also believed to be missing.

Speaking to reporters at his Chequers country residence, the Prime Minister said he had spoken with the Israeli premier earlier on Sunday to offer the UK’s ongoing support, adding: “Terrorism will not prevail.”

Asked what assistance is being provided to British citizens caught up in the conflict, he told reporters: “I know that there will be families who are anxious about their loved ones.

“I want to reassure them that the Foreign Office and the Government here is in close contact with our Israeli counterpart to establish the status of any British nationals on the ground.”

It is understood the Government is assisting the families of several individuals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the region due to the conflict.

Mr Young, who was a former pupil at JFS Jewish School in north London, was killed following a surprise attack by Palestinian militants which caught Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

His family said they were “heartbroken” while the father of Mr Darlington said he believes his son, who was visiting from his home in Berlin, Germany, is missing.

Mr Marlowe was reported missing while providing security at a music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his thoughts were with Mr Young’s family at this “grave and significant moment”, and labelled the incursion a “terrorist attack”.

The Israeli Government declared war on Sunday, with the military saying it had hit at least 800 targets in Gaza so far. The country’s rescue service Zaka said its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under Hamas attack.

Previous conflicts in the Middle East have seen an increase in antisemitism in the UK, the Board of Deputies of British Jews warned, as it confirmed it was in touch with Government to ensure the Jewish community is supported.

All UK Government buildings were asked to light up in Israeli blue and white on Sunday evening, with the country’s flag projected on to the outside of No 10 in a show of support.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said they would not comment on individual cases, but added: “However, we can confirm we are in contact with, and assisting, the families of several individuals in Israel and the OPTs (Occupied Palestinian Territories).

“The safety of all British nationals continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice which is updated regularly.”