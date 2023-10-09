Israel’s failure to prepare for Hamas’s attack branded a ‘colossal collapse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel’s failure to prepare for Hamas’s attack branded a ‘colossal collapse’

By Press Association
Professor Yossi Mekelberg said Israel failed to understand Hamas’s motivations and capabilities (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Israel’s failure to prepare for Hamas’s attack was a “colossal collapse” of information gathering, an associate fellow at Chatham House has said.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Professor Yossi Mekelberg said Israel failed to understand Hamas’s motivations and capabilities.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza, since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Saturday.

“This is a colossal collapse, not only of information gathering but the concepts of when Hamas would attack and with what motivations or capabilities,” Prof Mekelberg said.

“How were they able to train despite the blockade? How did they train paragliders?”

Prof Mekelberg said questions have to be asked about how Hamas’s fighters were able to enter Israel.

“Despite (Israel) investing billions and billions of dollars on blocking tunnels and building a sophisticated fence, (Hamas) still managed in a matter of hours to enter into Israel,” he said.

Israel’s intelligence “definitely wasn’t good enough”. he said.

“But also the assumption that this was not going to happen,” he added.

“This is what happened to Israel in 1973, building on the concept that only if certain conditions were fulfilled, that Egypt and Syria would (then) attack.

“I think the same happened here and they failed to identify the signs.”

An Israeli soldier works on a tank at a staging ground near the Israeli Gaza border on Monday
An Israeli soldier works on a tank at a staging ground near the Israeli Gaza border on Monday (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Prof Mekelberg said the West has failed to take the conflict between Israel and Hamas seriously in recent years.

“Sadly, sadly, no one was taking it seriously,” he said.

“There was complete apathy about it.

“This is the price of that apathy, of not resolving the conflict.”