Airlines cancel Tel Aviv flights amid ongoing Israel conflict

By Press Association
Virgin Atlantic has cancelled some services over the next few days (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wizz Air and Virgin Atlantic have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv as a result of the intense ongoing conflict in Israel.

British Airways has also made changes to its flight schedule as airliners try to grapple with the violent situation in the country.

Fierce fighting has reportedly seen at least 700 people killed in Israel and more than 400 killed in Gaza after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Due to the situation in Israel, we have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and all affected passengers will be contacted via email or text.”

Virgin Atlantic said its VS453 service from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv had been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, whilst the return VS454 flight would also not fly on both days or Wednesday.

It added some other flights to and from Tel Aviv may face delays or cancellations, and those booked who do not wish to travel can rebook for another travel date with no additional fees until Sunday or receive a full refund.

British Airways said it was continuing to monitor the situation in Israel “very closely” and had also introduced a flexible booking policy for customers, whilst flights over the coming days will operate with “adjusted departure times”.

A spokesperson from the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said: “The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to Israel and if you are due to travel imminently you should discuss your options with your travel agent or tour operator.

“If you’re travelling on a package and your holiday has been cancelled due to the advice change, you can either defer your date of travel, travel to an alternative destination or receive a full refund.

“If you’re travelling independently you will need to discuss your options with your airline and accommodation providers.”