Holyrood convener slams ‘completely unacceptable’ gender gap in sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Holyrood convener slams ‘completely unacceptable’ gender gap in sport

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee’s report revealed the gap between men and women accessing sport and physical activity (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee’s report revealed the gap between men and women accessing sport and physical activity (Jane Barlow/PA)

The convener of a Holyrood committee has described the gender gap in sport and physical activity as “completely unacceptable” as the panel publishes a report on the barriers facing women.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee released the conclusions of its inquiry on Monday, showing a 10% gap between men and women accessing sport and physical activity.

Women, the report said, were deterred by the fear of harassment or abuse, the lack of coverage of female sport in the media and the impact of social media on their body image.

Convener Clare Haughey said: “Our extensive report has revealed the many and varied barriers that women and girls face in participating in sport and physical activity, which can have profound negative repercussions for their long-term health and wellbeing.

“Statistics show that female participation in sport and physical activity in Scotland is lower than that of males from the age of 11 years old, with typically a 10% gender gap in participation. Quite simply, this is not acceptable.

“Whether it’s due to fears over safety, suffering harassment or abuse, stereotyping, or a lack of understanding of the specific needs and health issues that women and girls face, it’s clear that there are too many barriers standing in the way of women and girls.”

The committee specifically called for the Scottish Government to work with Westminster in the implementation of the Online Safety Bill, which was recently passed in the Commons and is currently awaiting Royal Assent.

The Bill will place new legal duties on big tech companies and service providers, which will be overseen by regulator Ofcom.

The report said: “The Scottish Government should work closely with the UK Government to ensure that, through implementation of the UK Online Safety Bill, social media companies can be issued with suitably comprehensive guidance and codes of practice that address the harmful impact of negative body image content on social media.

“This should include strong sanctions against those companies that persistently fail to regulate such content on their platforms.”

Ms Haughey added: “We are seeking more regulation of social media to ensure negative images and videos are removed and we also want to see more women’s sport featured in our national media, whether online, in print or broadcast.

“I would encourage policy-makers, those who work in sport and physical activity settings, and anyone with an interest in improving the health and wellbeing of women and girls to read our report and take the required action.”