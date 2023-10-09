Lammy: We want to make UK the ‘anti-corruption capital of the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lammy: We want to make UK the ‘anti-corruption capital of the world’

By Press Association
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy speaks during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Whistleblowers who expose stolen assets and sanctions breaches would be rewarded under a future Labour government, according to David Lammy.

The shadow foreign secretary said Labour wants to make the UK the “anti-corruption capital of the world” as he criticised the Government’s approach.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Mr Lammy said: “When I visited Kyiv, anti-corruption campaigners told me Britain must stop (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s cronies laundering their dirty money in our capital.

“Dictators’ stolen cash fuels crime on our streets and turns Londoners’ homes into the bitcoins of kleptocrats. Labour will turn up the fight against kleptocracy.

“That’s why today I’m announcing a new whistleblower scheme to reward those who expose stolen assets and sanctions breaches and help to recover misappropriated funds.

“Under the Tories, Britain became the money-laundering capital of the world. With Labour, Britain will be the anti-corruption capital of the world.”

Mr Lammy also said Labour wants to work to improve the UK’s relationship with the EU after earlier stating: “Labour values do not stop at the English Channel.”

He said: “If you have forgotten that Britain’s trade with Europe is a priority for our economy, you need to wake up.

“If you’ve forgotten Britain’s alliances in Europe are a priority for our security, you need to wake up.

“If you’ve forgotten we need to work with Europe to tackle organised crime, you need to wake up.”

He added: “With Labour there will be no return to the single market or the customs union.

“But (Labour leader) Keir Starmer is committed to improving our relations with the EU, delivering Britain a much better deal and seeking a new security pact to keep our country safe.”

Shadow defence secretary John Healey insisted a Labour government would continue to support Ukraine, as he claimed that five more years of the Conservatives in power would be a risk to Britain’s international security.

He said: “From this conference, let Putin be in no doubt, there may be a change to Labour next year, but there will be no change to Britain’s resolve to stand with Ukraine, to confront Russian aggression, and to pursue Putin for his war crimes.”

Mr Healey later promised a Labour government would “accelerate” the promised £2 billion armed forces spending made by the Government to “rearm Britain, resupply Ukraine, and boost British industry”.

He added: “The greatest risk to the UK’s defence is another five years of Conservatives.”