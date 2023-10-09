Green New Deal protesters disrupt Labour conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green New Deal protesters disrupt Labour conference

By Press Association
Green New Deal Rising have demanded the licence for new oil exploitation at the Rosebank oil field in the North Sea be revoked (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A small group of environmental protesters has been ejected from the Labour Party Conference after disrupting an event on net zero.

Members of the Green New Deal Rising group shouted slogans including “Revoke Rosebank” during their protest at the annual party conference in Liverpool.

The protest follows a series of demonstrations by the group, which is calling on the Labour Party to be bolder in its net-zero policies.

Green New Deal Rising staged a protest outside the conference centre on Sunday and picketed Sir Keir Starmer’s constituency office after Labour appeared to row back on its plans to invest in green technology.

The party had pledged to invest £28 billion per year in green industries, but in June announced it was delaying the promise to the second half of the next Parliament, citing the UK’s poor economic outlook.

Stop Rosebank protest
Protesters shouted slogans including Revoke Rosebank at the Labour Party conference (Lesley Martin/PA)

Tash Pavey, 21, was involved in Monday’s protest and said the group would “keep up the pressure” on Labour over net zero.

She told the PA news agency: “We are saying that Labour should not be cosying up to fossil fuel lobbyists instead of protecting our future and revoking the new Rosebank oil field that has just been approved by the UK government.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that they’re in there cosying up to fossil fuel lobbyists instead of meeting with us, the young people who are really concerned about our future, and talking about a green new deal.”

She added: “We need a green new deal and we need to revoke Rosebank and we haven’t heard those words so far.”

Labour has previously said it would not cancel oil and gas licences issued by the current Government, including the Rosebank oil field that was approved in September, but would not issue any new licences if it won the next election.