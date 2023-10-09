Braverman urges police chiefs to crack down on anti-Jewish hate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman urges police chiefs to crack down on anti-Jewish hate

By Press Association
Home Secretary, Suella Braverman and Dame Lynne Owens, Deputy Commissioner of the Met Police, meet people in Golders Green Road (Yui Mok/PA)
Police chiefs have been urged to step up patrols to prevent anti-Jewish disorder following the renewed violence between Hamas and Israel.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has written to forces in England and Wales telling them to “use all available powers to prevent disorder and distress to our communities”.

She said officers should “act immediately to crack down on criminality, both in our streets and online”.

Ms Braverman said: “The barbaric attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists who have massacred civilians and kidnapped the most vulnerable, including the elderly, women and children, is truly sickening.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Dame Lynne Owens, Deputy Commissioner of the Met Police, during a visit to the Community Security Trust (Yui Mok/PA)

“The UK stands unequivocally with Israel in her fight against this evil.

“There can be zero tolerance for antisemitism. Sadly, we have seen in recent years how events in the Middle East are used as an excuse to stir up hatred against British Jewish communities.

“There is no place for demonstrations, convoys, or flag-waving on British streets that glorifies terrorism or harasses the Jewish community.

“I am writing to police chiefs in England and Wales to urge them to step up patrols and use all available powers to prevent disorder and distress to our communities.

“I have been clear officers should act immediately to crack down on criminality, both in our streets and online.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited Golders Green Road (Yui Mok/PA)

The Home Secretary visited the Community Security Trust, which acts to protect the safety of Jewish communities, and joined Met Police officers on patrol in north London.

Her intervention came as pro-Palestinian graffiti was daubed on bridges in Golders Green, an area of the capital with a prominent Jewish population.

Free Palestine has been written on the bridges in what has been called “a deliberate attempt to intimidate the Jewish community”.

The graffiti is being investigated as a potential hate crime by British Transport Police (BTP).

Dave Rich from the Community Security Trust said: “This graffiti is a deliberate attempt to intimidate the Jewish community.

“It is disgraceful and should be roundly condemned by all sides. We expect the police to fully investigate because this cannot be allowed to continue.”

BTP said officers were called to the line near Golders Green underground station at about 8.45am on Monday to reports of graffiti.

Graffiti sprayed on a railway bridge in Golders Green (Yui Mok/PA)

The force said in a statement: “Preventing and tackling hate crime is a BTP priority – no-one should be subjected to violence or harassment because of who they are.”

A kosher restaurant in Golders Green also had its window smashed and cash register stolen, but this is not being treated as a hate crime.

A mother with children at a Jewish school in the capital said a school outing had been cancelled because of fears among parents about antisemitic attacks.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the PA news agency: “It’s really difficult to say how scared and traumatised everyone is at the moment.

“To be honest, I personally wasn’t as fearful about it but it’s knowing how terrified everyone else is.

“I know that the school has security guards. There’s always a fear about sending your kids to a Jewish school, it’s something that we thought of before, even without this, but I wasn’t worried about it this morning, and then realising how worried everyone else is has made me quite upset.

“(Antisemitism) spikes when Israel does something wrong, and it appears to spike when Israel is attacked, it doesn’t seem to matter either way.”