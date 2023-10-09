Labour left raises Palestinian plight as leadership focuses on Hamas’s bloodshed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour left raises Palestinian plight as leadership focuses on Hamas’s bloodshed

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour was split over raising concerns about Palestinians in the wake of Hamas’s killings of civilians in Israel as the party’s left sought to highlight the treatment of people in Gaza.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Monday she had “no time” for pro-Palestinian events on the fringes of the Labour conference being held in Liverpool.

But former frontbencher John McDonnell appeared at a union-led event organised in solidarity with Palestinians to raise fears of the “nightmare situation” for people in Gaza.

Meanwhile, shadow exports minister Afzal Khan apologised after posing for a photograph in front of a Palestinian flag saying “end apartheid now”.

Israel’s military has ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, blockading deliveries of food, fuel and supplies to 2.3 million people.

Labour was largely united in condemning Hamas’s wave of violence that has left hundreds dead in Israel, with deputy leader Angela Rayner leading a moment’s silence.

Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Israel has “every right to defend itself”, but said it has to “abide by international rules of engagement”.

She hit out at pro-Palestinian fringe events at the conference, telling Times Radio: “I’ve got no time for that.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there was ‘no justification’ for Hamas’s ‘terrorist attack’ on Israel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr McDonnell went further than his old ally Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, in proactively saying he would “condemn the killing of innocents” by Hamas.

“But as a father and a grandfather, my heart also goes out to the parents of the children killed in Gaza,” the former shadow chancellor added at an event chaired by a Unite director.

“There is no justification for the killing of civilians on any side.

“My fear now is with the Israeli bombings and the threat of ground invasion of Gaza and the blockage today of water, electricity and food supplies.

“I fear for the Palestinian parents who now see their children living in a nightmare situation of wondering what will happen next.”

Mr McDonnell said the Government should be “working flat out for de-escalation, to bring about a ceasefire by all sides”.

He urged ministers across the world to work towards a “just peace including the end of the illegal occupation of Palestine”.

Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn has not explicitly condemned Hamas (Lucy North/PA)

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian mission to the UK, told the event that six members of his family had just died in an Israeli bombardment.

The diplomat said Israel cutting off water and electricity to Gaza in an act of “sheer vengeance” would be a “war crime”.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who served as a shadow minister under Mr Corbyn, condemned the violence in recent days and said “we should grieve for innocent victims on all sides”.

“But we should be clear. If you are holding a minute’s silence for the dead in this conflict, we would be doing it every year. For the whole of my life there has been killing and bloodshed,” she said.

She called for “proper peace negotiations to begin”, arguing the UK has a particular responsibility because it is the former colonial ruler of Palestine.

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Monday
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Monday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

“This is the rubble of the empire we can see all around us and especially in terms of British foreign policy,” she said.

“In this country, the former colonial power, there is a special responsibility and duty to work towards peace and we should never encourage war.”

Pro-Palestine activist Hugh Lanning told the event that it was “becoming harder and harder” to speak up in support for the cause within the Labour movement.

He said: “In a way, first they came for people who mentioned those three letters BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions).

“Then it was coming for people who mentioned the word apartheid. And now it’s the P word, really you can’t even mention Palestine or peace and I think we need to, in this time, be clear that we are not going to be silenced.”

Mr Khan issued an apology after posing for a photo at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) stand at the conference.

The Manchester Gorton MP said: “I want to apologise for any offence caused by stopping by the PSC stall at this time.

“I unequivocally condemn the terrorist actions of Hamas and support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Tory chairman Greg Hands had questioned when Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will “take action” against “those who use the offensive ‘apartheid’ term in relation to Israel”.

Ms Reeves said that Mr Corbyn, who has been expelled from the parliamentary party over his handling of antisemitism, will “absolutely not” be welcomed back as a Labour MP.

Labour’s shadow Middle East minister Wayne David said at a fringe event that the UK should “not turn a blind eye” to the “huge injustices committed against the Palestinian people for many years”.

Mr David said Israeli settlers have also been guilty of “terrorist activity” and urged for Israel’s response to be “proportionate”.

The mother of Israeli Colonel Roi Levy cries during her son's funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday
The mother of Israeli Colonel Roi Levy cries during her son’s funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

He also told the event that more UK aid should go to Palestinians who must “not be equated with Hamas”.

But he was later contradicted by shadow international development secretary Lisa Nandy, who said the UK should review aid given to Palestinians following Hamas’ attack.

It came after the European Commission said it was putting all of its development aid for Palestinians under review and suspending all payments.

“We’ll always support the Palestinian people,” Ms Nandy told another fringe event.

“But in light of current events, it’s right that the UK considers how British money is being spent and whether that British money is being used appropriately or whether it’s being used to support acts of terrorism.”