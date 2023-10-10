Asylum seekers being told they will be able to return to Bibby Stockholm barge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Asylum seekers being told they will be able to return to Bibby Stockholm barge

By Press Association
Asylum seekers are being told about their return to the Bibby Stockholm barge after it was evacuated following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply (PA)
Asylum seekers are being told about their return to the Bibby Stockholm barge after it was evacuated following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply (PA)

Asylum seekers are being told about their return to the Bibby Stockholm barge after it was evacuated following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

The Home Office said all necessary tests have been completed on the floating vessel, which has been out of use since August.

Letters are being sent to asylum seekers confirming their re-embarkation, although it is understood no date has been given yet.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Office has started to send letters to asylum seekers to confirm the re-embarkation of the Bibby Stockholm and notify them that they will be accommodated on board, following the vessel completing all necessary tests.

“The letters confirm the next steps for asylum seekers and reiterate that all asylum accommodation continues to be offered on a no-choice basis.

“Delivering alternative accommodation sites, such as the vessel, is more affordable for taxpayers and more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built safe accommodation they provide.”

The update comes as a Dorset resident is bringing legal action against the Home Office over the use of the barge, which is docked in Portland Port.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boats crossing the English Channel one of his top five priorities (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boats crossing the Channel one of his top priorities (PA)

Carralyn Parkes, who lives on the Isle of Portland, is set to ask the High Court for approval to challenge the Government department over the barge, arguing the Government requires planning permission.

Ms Parkes is the mayor of Portland but intends to bring the challenge in a personal capacity.

A hearing will take place on Tuesday.

The barge is part of Government efforts to provide cheaper alternative housing for migrants waiting for their asylum application to be processed, with former military sites also converted into accommodation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping boats crossing the Channel one of his top five priorities ahead of a likely general election next year.