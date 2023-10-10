UK citizens wanting to fly home from Israel face flights struggle

UK citizens trying to fly home from Israel face a struggle to book flights.

Flights between Tel Aviv and the UK have either been cancelled, are fully booked or only have a few spare seats costing more than £1,200 each.

EasyJet usually serves Gatwick, Luton and Manchester Airports from the Israeli city but has paused operations on those routes.

Wizz Air, which normally connects Israel with Gatwick and Luton, has also suspended those flights.

Virgin Atlantic has cancelled one of its two daily return flights between Tel Aviv and Heathrow until at least Wednesday.

Its other daily return flights are still operating but there is no availability on its UK-bound services until next week.

British Airways is continuing to run flights between Tel Aviv and Heathrow, with adjusted departure times.

People wanting to book a seat on the next available flight are being charged £1,204 to travel on Wednesday.

That is more than treble the price of a flight on the same route a week later, when the cost is just £385.

Israeli flag carrier El Al has no availability on flights to the UK until next week.

Several airlines have introduced flexible booking policies, enabling customers to change their travel dates free of charge.

The Government has not provided an estimate on how many UK citizens are in Israel.

A travel industry source said the number of UK tourists in Israel is low.

Israel’s ministry of tourism said it is “committed to ensuring that all tourists visiting Israel are safe and informed”.

It added that it is operating a “hotline via WhatsApp for tourists” on +972 55 972 6931.