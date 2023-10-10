Longer mortgage contracts may mean long-term struggle for households, Bank warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Longer mortgage contracts may mean long-term struggle for households, Bank warns

By Press Association
The Bank warned of possible higher debt burdens for households in the future (PA)
Mortgage holders who are trying to decrease painful rises in their monthly payments might risk added financial pain further down the line, officials at the Bank of England have warned.

The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said that, faced with higher interest rates, many homeowners have decided to extend the period over which they pay back their loans.

It added that while that can decrease the pain in the short-term it could increase the burden on these households in the long run.

“Some mortgage holders facing higher interest rates have extended the period over which they are repaying their mortgages, with a small number moving to interest-only deals,” the Committee said in a report released on Tuesday.

Money survey
Interest rates have risen from historic lows since late 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“While this eases pressures for these households in the short-term, it could result in higher debt burdens in the future.”

It said that the proportion of new mortgages on long-term deals, where the payback period is 35 years or more, has increased from 4% to 12% between the start of 2021 and the middle of 2023.

In this period, the Bank of England’s base interest rate rose from 0.1% to 5%.

Yet the Bank did not sound the alarm over the pain that these households will face. While the proportion of mortgages on longer-term deals had risen, it “remained a small share of total mortgages”.

It also said that while people are spending more of their income on their mortgage, things were worse during the 2007 financial crisis.

“The number of home owners who were behind in paying their mortgages has risen modestly, but this remains low by historical standards,” the Committee said.

The report found that smaller businesses with higher debts are likely to struggle more than their larger peers.

“Larger businesses were in a stronger position going into this period of rising interest rates when compared to previous times of rising interest rates,” it said.

“This is because much of their debt has been fixed at low interest rates. Many of these businesses will not need to borrow at higher rates until at least 2025, which will give them more time to adjust.”