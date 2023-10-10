Justice system should prioritise sex assault victims’ cases – Georgia Harrison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Justice system should prioritise sex assault victims’ cases – Georgia Harrison

By Press Association
The television personality was recounting her personal experience of the justice system (Peter Byrne/PA)
The television personality was recounting her personal experience of the justice system (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sexual assault victims must be prioritised in the justice system to prevent them having to suffer years of uncertainty and anguish, television personality Georgia Harrison has said.

Ms Harrison’s ex-partner Stephen Bear was jailed earlier this year for posting intimate footage of her online.

She also called for “massive online platforms” to be required to take down sexually explicit content which had been posted without consent, while speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Asked what changes the Government should make to help tackle violence against women and girls, the former Love Island contestant and The Only Way Is Essex star recounted her personal experience of the justice system.

She said: “One thing I wanted to highlight from my personal experience is I feel there needs to be more support for victims when they do choose to call the police and go into the court system because for me, from the day that I reported the crime, it took me two whole years to get a conviction.

“After the first year, the defendant changed his defence a week before the court case. My court case then got moved an entire year.”

She added: “What that meant for me was that it was detrimental to my career and my mental health, which was really hard for me.

Stephen Bear
Stephen Bear was jailed earlier this year for posting intimate footage of Ms Harrison online (Joe Giddens/PA)

“But I couldn’t help but think, imagine if you were either a victim of domestic abuse or a sexual assault, if you had been raped, and you get a phone call to say ‘actually you are going to have to wait a whole other year to even get inside of a courtroom’.

“You have got to spend the next year of your life walking down the street not knowing if you are going to get attacked, killed, violated. How would you live with that?”

She went on: “I think that those sort of cases should be prioritised, and 90% of those victims are women.”

Ms Harrison also told the conference she wanted to see “massive online platforms” be held accountable for taking down explicit content which had been posted without consent.

She said: “Even if it is content of a sexually explicit nature, videos or pictures, and it has been proven that it was shared without your consent, it does not become illegal content.

“I just think it would encourage so many more victims to come forward and reach out to the police if they knew at the end of what is such a hard battle that immediately online platforms have to remove their content which should never, ever have been allowed to get there in the first place.”

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, responded: “I am always trying to remind in the women’s safety space that we have to be careful we are not too grateful for the basics that we should have been expecting, that if images of you being violently abused are online, they should be taken down.

“It seems like quite an obvious thing to do.”