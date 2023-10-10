Release of Sean Penn hostage satire delayed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Release of Sean Penn hostage satire delayed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza

By Press Association
The release of a satirical TV series about war hostages starring Sean Penn has been delayed after Hamas fighters attacked Israel (Doug Peters/PA)
The release of a satirical TV series about war hostages starring Sean Penn has been delayed by ITV “in light of current events” after Hamas fighters attacked Israel.

Comedy C*A*U*G*H*T follows four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country where they are mistaken for Americans, captured and appear in a hostage video that goes viral.

According to the show’s synopsis: “When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that could have happened to them.”

The programme also stars Lost actor Matthew Fox, as well as series creator Kick Gurry.

It had been due to launch on streaming service ITVX on October 12.

Laurence Olivier Awards – London
Matthew Fox stars in satirical comedy C*A*U*G*H*T (Ian West/PA)

A statement from ITV said: “In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice. We will be in touch when a new streaming date is confirmed.”

The show has also reportedly pulled out of TV trade show Mipcom in Cannes, France.

Penn serves as an executive producer and plays himself in the series.

At least two Britons have been killed after Hamas fighters attacked Israel, with another feared dead and more missing.

The Palestinian militant group – which is banned as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government – sent fighters across the border to Israel and fired thousands of rockets in an unprecedented attack on Saturday, which also saw a music festival targeted.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, according to the Israeli military, with authorities in Gaza saying about 700 have been killed in the territory and the West Bank, with dozens more taken hostage by Hamas.

Since the weekend’s atrocities, Israel has sealed the Gaza Strip off from food, fuel, medicine and other supplies, while launching retaliatory air strikes on the Hamas-ruled territory, which is home to 2.3 million people.

Hamas has pledged to kill captured Israeli hostages if attacks target civilians in Gaza without warnings.