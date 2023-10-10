Government completes purchase of site proposed for asylum seekers, council says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government completes purchase of site proposed for asylum seekers, council says

By Press Association
The Home Office is working on proposals to use the disused prison as asylum accommodation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Home Office is working on proposals to use the disused prison as asylum accommodation (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government has completed its purchase of a former prison earmarked to house asylum seekers in East Sussex, a council has said.

The Northeye site in Bexhill was announced as a proposed location to house 1,200 people in March this year.

In a statement on October 9, Rother District Council leader Doug Oliver said: “It is our understanding that the government’s purchase of the Northeye site has been completed.

“It is disappointing that neither Rother District Council nor local residents were informed by the Home Office of this important change, despite the commitment made to keep all stakeholders informed.”

Mr Oliver added that no final decision had been made to use the site, and that the council was seeking more information from the Home Office on their proposals to reassure residents.

Huw Merriman
Northeye would be a ‘closed, detained and secure’ site, Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman said (James Manning/PA)

“We remain committed to seeking to ensure that any use of the Northeye site is lawful and acceptable and that the views of the local community are heard by all bodies responsible for making decisions,” Mr Oliver said.

In April, Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council said they had been informed of the plans just hours before the Government announcement on March 29.

They said there had been “no previous discussions” with the Government and were seeking urgent answers from the Home Office.

In August, Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman said if the use of Northeye goes ahead it will be a “closed, detained and secure” site for people awaiting deportation from the UK.

According to the Home Office’s factsheet on its plans for Northeye, it is working on proposals to use the disused prison as asylum accommodation and is exploring it being used for detention purposes.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.