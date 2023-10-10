UK gas prices surge as Finland says pipeline leak caused by ‘external activity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK gas prices surge as Finland says pipeline leak caused by ‘external activity’

By Press Association
UK gas prices soared after it emerged that Finland believes a leak in the underwater Balticconnector pipeline was caused by ‘external activity’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK gas prices soared on Tuesday after it emerged that Finland’s government believes a leak in an underwater pipeline was caused by “external activity”.

Authorities said they have opened a sabotage investigation and are working on the presumption that someone had “actively impacted” the gas pipeline.

They stressed that the investigation is still at an early stage, and is evaluating if the damage was deliberate, or accidental.

A statement by Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said a communications cable had also been damaged.

https://x.com/jensstoltenberg/status/1711733199527678254?s=20

“The damage to the underwater infrastructure has been taken seriously and the causes investigated since Sunday,” he said.

He added: “The state authorities have been kept closely informed of the situation.

“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external activity.

“The cause of the damage is not yet clear and the investigation is continuing in cooperation between Finland and Estonia.”

He said it is “likely” the damage was caused by “external activity”, and added that he has been in contact with Nato.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said it appears the leak could not have been caused by normal activities.

The gas pipeline, which started to leak over the weekend, runs between Finland and Estonia, across the bay of Finland.

It comes into land some 25-31 miles (40-50km) to the west of the two countries’ capitals, Helsinki and Tallinn.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: “Spoke with President Sauli Niinisto on damage to undersea infrastructure between Estonia and Finland. Nato is sharing information and stands ready to support allies concerned.”

UK gas prices jumped 12.7% to 123.2p per therm on Tuesday after Swedish Radio, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti and state broadcaster Yle all reported that the leak was not thought to be an accident.

The Finnish government has called a press conference at 5.30pm local time (3.30pm BST).

Researchers in Estonia are reported not to have noticed any seismological activity, which could indicate an explosion.

On Sunday morning, the Balticconnector pipeline in the Gulf of Finland, which is shared by the two countries and Russia, was taken out of service due to a suspected leak.

The operators of the pipeline said they had noticed an unusual drop in pressure at around 2am local time.

They have not yet said what they think might have caused the leak, but the companies warned that if they find a leak it could take months to repair.

It comes a little over a year after explosions hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic, which transported gas from Russia to Germany.

The Balticconnector pipeline, which opened in 2020, is used to send gas between Estonia and Finland, depending on which country is most in need at any point.

Both countries said their energy security is not under threat due to the potential leak.