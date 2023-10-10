Labour plans next wave of new towns in pledge to build 1.5 million homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour plans next wave of new towns in pledge to build 1.5 million homes

By Press Association
Composite image of Sir Keir Starmer and former prime minister Clement Attlee (Stefan Rousseau/Archive/PA)
Composite image of Sir Keir Starmer and former prime minister Clement Attlee (Stefan Rousseau/Archive/PA)

Labour will build a series of new towns across the country to stop housing become “a luxury for the few”.

Sir Keir Starmer announced the plans in his speech to the Labour Party Conference, replicating the policy of Clement Attlee’s government that built 10 new towns during the 1950s.

The Labour leader said the party would “bulldoze through” a planning system that was “an obstacle to the aspirations of millions, now and in the future, who deserve the security of home ownership”.

He said: “We used to call it the ‘dream of home ownership’, didn’t we? We used to say it glibly on stages like this. But look at Britain now – it has become a dream.

“It’s out of reach for millions. And if we don’t take action – it will only become more distant. A luxury for the few not the privilege of the many.”

Pledging to build 1.5 million new homes during the five years of the next Parliament, Sir Keir added: “Sometimes the old Labour ideas are right for new times.

“So where there are good jobs, where there is good infrastructure, where there is good land for affordable homes, then we will get shovels in the ground, cranes in the sky, and build the next generation of Labour new towns.”

Keir Starmer visits Stevenage
Sir Keir Starmer on a March 2022 visit to Stevenage, the first of the post-war new towns built by the 1945 Labour government (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour expects the majority of up-front investment in the new towns to come from the private sector, with local areas bidding for new towns required to seek out private backers.

Locations for new towns will be identified on the basis of proximity to busy transport hubs, very high levels of housing need and avoidance of nature spots and important green spaces – with sites designated in the first six months of a Labour government.

The first wave of new towns, built between 1946 and 1950 to alleviate post-war housing shortages in London, included Stevenage, Crawley and Harlow.

Two new towns in Scotland – East Kilbride and Glenrothes – and Cwmbran in Wales were also established during the 1940s.

Subsequent Conservative and Labour governments built two more waves of new towns in England.

Sir Keir told the Labour conference that his proposed fourth wave of new towns would not mean “tearing up the green belt”.

He said: “Labour is the party that protects our green spaces. No party fights harder for our environment.

“We created the national parks, created the green-belt in the first place. I grew up in Surrey.

“But where there are clearly ridiculous uses of it, disused car parks, dreary wasteland – not a green belt, a grey belt, sometimes within a city’s boundary – then this cannot be justified as a reason to hold our future back.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II – Harlow New Town, Essex
Harlow, a new town in Essex, during the then Queen’s visit (Archive/PA)

“We will take this fight on. That’s a Britain built to last.”

Shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook defended the level of ambition, with the target being no higher than one set by the Conservative Government.

“House building rates are going to plummet in the next year, planning consents are already down. There is no way they meet their million home target,” he told reporters.

“The plan we’ve announced today we are absolutely confident can deliver the million and a half over the Parliament.”

Mr Pennycook said local residents will be offered “first dibs” for the homes.

Responding to Sir Keir’s speech, Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Keir Starmer’s bold vision has huge potential; the first generation of new towns had social housing at their heart.

“The drastic decline in social homes is at the root of this country’s housing emergency.

“It has pushed ever more people into wildly expensive and under regulated private renting and forced hundreds of thousands into homelessness.

“In order to the end this crisis, any plans for new towns must have social housing in their DNA.

“Housing will be a critical issue as we head into the next general election, voters want real solutions not piecemeal promises.

“All political parties need to commit to building 90,000 genuinely affordable social homes each year that this country desperately needs.”

Labour’s plans also include an overhaul of the planning system, reinstating mandatory housing targets and intervening where councils fail to meet their requirements.

Labour would also accelerate the planning process, giving local communities greater say over how houses are delivered but not whether homes are built at all.

Mr Pennycook said Labour was not “advocating a revolution in planning” or abolishing the Town and Country Planning Act.

At a fringe meeting on housing, he said: “We don’t think that’s necessary. That would be hugely disruptive, I think it would even exacerbate the current situation in terms of the uncertainty the Government has introduced.”