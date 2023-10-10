Euro 2028 could be ‘massive boon’ for Scottish economy – Yousaf

Humza Yousaf has said the legacy of Scotland hosting the Euro 2028 tournament could be a “massive boon” for the economy.

The First Minister said the legacy of the tournament may be “really extensive”, with fans from around the continent coming to Glasgow.

Glasgow will be one of nine host cities across the UK and Ireland, with matches taking place at Hampden Park.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Yousaf said he wa “really pleased” about Scotland’s role.

He said: “Scotland has hosted major sporting events and done so really well.

“And why I’m really excited about Euro 2028 year coming to Scotland, and of course the UK nations and Ireland, is that the economic benefit and most importantly the sporting legacy could be really extensive.

“As a football fan I can’t wait.”

He said he would keep MSPs updated in the plans for investment, saying: “The economic impact of fans coming from across Europe, probably across the world, to enjoy Euro 2028 could be a massive boon for our economy.

“And of course at a time when, absolutely no doubt, we could need it.”

He added: “Given Scotland’s current form, I look forward to Scotland defending its European title come Euro 2028.”

Matches will take place at Hampden Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also welcomed the fact the Euros are coming to Scotland.

He released a statement saying: “Congratulations to Scotland, all the home nations and Ireland, in netting Euro 2028 for these shores.

“This is the result of much hard work by a broad range of partners including the UK and devolved governments, Football Associations and many more.

“We have already seen the tremendous atmosphere created when Scotland hosted games during the Euros a couple of years ago and I look forward to more exciting matches in front of the best fans in the world at Hampden.

“It promises to be a festival of spectacular football.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “It is a tremendous privilege, and honour, to again be awarded Euro host status, and I look forward to the building upon the existing strength of our unique partnership as we begin the journey towards 2028.”