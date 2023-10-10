Tories prepared to scorch the earth to get at Labour, Starmer warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories prepared to scorch the earth to get at Labour, Starmer warns

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, covered in glitter after being disrupted by a protester (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Conservatives will deploy a scorched earth policy in a “fight to save their own skin” ahead of a general election, Sir Keir Starmer has warned Labour activists.

The Labour leader hit out at the Conservative Party on Tuesday as being “dangerous” and having “completely severed its relationship with the future”.

But he told the Labour conference in Liverpool that he will be “ready to fight back”.

Sir Keir believes that the decision to water down green policies in a sign Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make short-term decisions to open up divides at the election.

Labour Party Conference 2023
Newly elected MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West Michael Shanks is hugged by deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I have to warn you, a party that has so completely severed its relationship with the future, that is prepared to scorch the earth just to get at us – they will be dangerous,” he said.

“Trust me. Wherever you think the line is, they’ve already got plans to cross it.

“They will be up for the fight. They’re always up for the fight to save their own skin. And this isn’t over. In fact, it’s barely begun.

“So we have to be disciplined, focused, ready to fight back.”

He said he believes that “Scotland can lead the way to a Labour Government” after Labour beat the SNP in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

But he warned the party will “re-group” and present a “fight”.