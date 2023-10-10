Sir Keir blends self-deprecating humour with sharp criticism of Tory rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Keir blends self-deprecating humour with sharp criticism of Tory rule

By Press Association
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference (PA)
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer’s keynote conference speech combined hard politics, bleak assessments of the state of the country and Labour’s vision for national renewal – but humour also played a part.

He began with a self-deprecating reference to previous speeches, telling his audience that he knew what they were thinking.

“Please, please, please – no more Arsenal jokes,” he added.

Sir Keir soon set his sights on Rishi Sunak, mocking the Prime Minister for keeping a “close watch on the cost-of-living crisis – from the vantage point of his short-haul helicopter”.

Mr Sunak’s defeat to Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest was then ridiculed as he segued into her being compared to a lettuce by the Daily Star newspaper during her short-lived stint in No 10.

“I still think we’d be better off with that lettuce,” he quipped.

Memories of idyllic family trip to Windermere were later recalled by Sir Keir.

As he ate fish and chips, he said his wife Vic had the plant burger. “You see we don’t focus group everything,” he added.

Sir Keir then showed he is not averse to some clever wordplay, as he lamented what he saw as the Conservatives’ tendency to turn “back to the comfort of the easy answer”.

“Back to trickle-down nonsense, that sees wealth trickle-up and jobs trickle-out,” he added.

Labour Party Conference 2023
The shadow cabinet and conference audience were treated to some jokes as well as dark imagery from Sir Keir Starmer during his keynote conference speech (Peter Byrne/PA)

As Sir Keir later said Labour would create a “new generation” of colleges, he again mocked himself for repeatedly returning to familiar references.

Ending a list of professions that would be boosted across the country, he mentioned “toolmakers in Hull”.

“My Dad would have loved that,” he said.

As his speech drew to a close, the Labour leader raised his party’s recent victory in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

He said the Scottish National Party would “regroup” but continue to “wave away the lessons of history” and “try to present nationalism as a bridge to the world”.

“We have to remind them it can barely provide a ferry to the Hebrides,” he quipped, before immediately pivoting to darker subject matter as he accused the Conservatives of being “prepared to scorch the earth just to get at us”.