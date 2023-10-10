Scottish Human Rights Bill proposal ‘laudable’ but ‘complex’, say solicitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Human Rights Bill proposal ‘laudable’ but ‘complex’, say solicitors

By Press Association
The consultation on the Scottish Government Bill closed last week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Plans for a Bill that would enshrine international human rights standards in Scots law have been described as “laudable” but “complex” by the legal profession.

In its submission to the Scottish Government’s consultation on the Scottish Human Rights Bill, the Law Society of Scotland questions how the Bill would interact with existing UK legislation like the Human Rights Act.

The consultation closed last week.

The Bill, if passed, will enshrine international economic, social and cultural rights in Scots law “within the limits of devolved competence”, First Minister Humza Yousaf said in his Programme for Government speech last month.

In its 38-page submission, the group – which represents Scottish solicitors – said: “Whilst we consider the plan to be highly laudable, we note the complexity of the proposals; potential legal issues in relation to international human rights and the existing national rights arrangements across UK and Scottish law; the need to be able to enforce those rights quickly and economically; and the issue of the resources required for proper implementation by public authorities.”

The society also said the current proposals do not include enough detail on how rights will be enforced, how much implementation will cost, how the new legal rights will interact with existing ones, and the impact incorporation will have.

The submission continued: “The Government must make clear why the Bill is necessary and how it will comply with the rule of law requirement for reasonable certainty in any rule with a sanction.”

In a statement, Law Society president Sheila Webster said: “Of key concern for us is how a Scottish Human Rights Bill will co-exist with existing legislation such as the Human Rights Act, how the rights will be enforced and what access people living in Scotland will have to these new rights in practice.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.