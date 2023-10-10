Labour would put water industry under special measures to ‘clean up toxic mess’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour would put water industry under special measures to ‘clean up toxic mess’

By Press Association
Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed (Peter Byrne/PA)
The water industry will be put “under special measures” and forced to “clean up their toxic mess” if Labour wins the next general election, the shadow environment secretary has said.

In his keynote speech on the main stage of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Steve Reed outlined plans to end “the highest level of illegal sewage discharges in history”.

He said Labour would give the economic regulator of the water sector Ofwat the powers to ban the payment of bonuses to water bosses who are found to pump significant levels of raw sewage into rivers, lakes and seas.

Water bosses who fail to meet high environmental standards on sewage pollution will also be met with significant sanctions under Labour.

Mr Reed said: “This is going on right across the country: the highest level of illegal sewage discharges in history.

“And why? Because the Tories have hobbled the Environment Agency. They slashed monitoring, enforcement and prosecutions, trashing bio-diversity, wrecking tourism, putting our kids’ health at risk.”

The shadow environment secretary went on: “Let me be clear: the regulators are too weak. We will give them the powers they need. The next Labour government will end Tory negligence and put the water industry under ‘special measures’ to force them to clean up their toxic mess.

“We will force water companies to monitor every single water outlet, bring in severe and instant fines for every illegal sewage dump and use the money to pay for an enforcement regime the water bosses can no longer ignore.

“Right now, water bosses are pocketing millions of pounds in bonuses while trashing our environment, and leaving consumers to pick up the bill. Not with a Labour government.

“Today I pledge that we will strengthen Ofwat’s powers to ban the payment of bonuses to water bosses until they’ve cleared up their filth. And we will go even further, under a Labour government, rogue water bosses who break the law in an extreme and persistent way will face personal criminal liability for their crimes.

“They will face the full force of the law if they keep breaking the law.

“With Labour, the polluter – not the public – will pay.”