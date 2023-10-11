Security review as Starmer says glitter protester could have been ‘a lot worse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Security review as Starmer says glitter protester could have been ‘a lot worse’

By Press Association
A protester throws glitter over and disrupts Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote speech (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged the situation could have been “a lot worse” than the protester who grabbed him on stage during his conference speech, as Labour reviews his security.

The Labour leader told on Wednesday how he was determined to push on with his address in Liverpool rather than let an “idiot” disrupt his pitch to the public.

The heckler tipped glitter over Sir Keir and grabbed him just as he was about to begin his set-piece speech, sparking security concerns.

Sir Keir told Times Radio “my overwhelming feeling was ‘I am not going to let you ruin four years of hard work in this party’”.

“I just wanted to get on with the speech and that’s why I rolled up my sleeves and got on with it,” he added.

“I didn’t want that idiot to interrupt that and I don’t want that idiot to dominate what I’ve got to say today.”

The Labour leader told LBC radio there was a “struggle” on stage and he believed the protester tried to pull him to the ground.

“I was not going over and I was not going to leave that podium, I was going to deliver that speech,” he said.

A protester, who named himself as Yaz Ashmawi, throws glitter over Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer before his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir said he checked his wife, Victoria, who was in the front row of the conference hall, was all right before continuing, with remnants of glitter in his hair and on the shoulders of his shirt.

“It did feel a bit like a five-a-side moment where someone is trying to get the ball off me. Channelling the inner Arsenal obviously,” he said.

He added to Sky News: “It could have been a lot worse.”

The protester, identified as Yaz Ashmawi, was wearing a T-shirt linking him to a group called People Demand Democracy shouted that “politics needs an update” and that “true democracy is citizen-led”.

Sir Keir, who has put great emphasis on shifting the party since Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, said “protest or power, this is why we changed our party” before getting on with his speech.

A protester throws glitter over Sir Keir Starmer
A protester throws glitter over Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour shadow justice minister Shabana Mahmood has said she expects “questions are being asked” surrounding security.

“We will want to make sure that nothing like that can ever happen again,” she told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

The 28-year-old from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance. Merseyside Police said he remained in custody on Wednesday morning.