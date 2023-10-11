‘Chippy’ Phillipson hits back at critics of Labour’s private school tax plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Chippy’ Phillipson hits back at critics of Labour’s private school tax plans

By Press Association
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson speaks during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson speaks during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bridget Phillipson has hit back at critics of Labour’s plans to strip private schools of tax exemptions.

The shadow education secretary responded to reports in the Guardian from June, which suggested that officials at the Independent Schools Council (ISC) described Ms Phillipson as “very chippy” in private messages.

She told the final day of the Labour Party Conference that “chippy people make the change that matters”.

She added that “high and rising standards cannot just be for families who can afford them” as she revealed Labour’s plans to reform early years education provision.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said ‘chippy’ people get things done (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Phillipson said: “Conference, we know what the private schools lobby think of our ambition. They were arrogant enough to write it down. ‘Chippy’.

“And if they or anyone else doubt my determination to deliver on our dream, then I have a message for them: Chippy people make the change that matters. I will make the change that matters. Together we will make the change the matters.

“We will end the tax breaks that private schools enjoy to deliver high and rising standards, in every school for every child.”

Last month, Labour backed down on its pledge to strip private schools of their charitable status.

Being able to claim gift aid on donations and not paying tax on annual profits, which must be reinvested in education, are among the tax breaks that the status confers.

But the party remains committed to its policy for England of charging 20% VAT on fees and ending the business rates relief from which private schools benefit.

Ms Phillipson also said she is “determined” to carry out “ambitious reform to ensure early education is available in every corner of our country for every family and every child”.

Sir David Bell, former permanent secretary at the Department for Education and former chief inspector of schools, will develop Labour’s new early years plan that “the next generation deserve”, Ms Phillipson said.

Labour said its early years review would look at ways to increase the amount of primary school-based nursery provision amid falling birth rates, and how to remove restrictions on local authorities from opening nursery provision.

Ms Phillipson also responded to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to extend maths provision to 18 in schools, warning that if “young people hate maths at 16, it’s just too late”.

The Labour frontbencher said her party would aim to promote practical numeracy skills needed at work and in daily life “right from the start” of school.

“It’s why I’m proud to tell you today, that we’ll tackle our chronic cultural problem with maths, by making sure it’s better taught at six, never mind 16,” she told the conference.

“The last Labour government began a revolution in reading standards, a revolution still unfolding in our schools.

“It’s past time we brought that same focus to maths.”

Labour’s plans were welcomed by the National Education Union, whose general secretary, Daniel Kebede, said: “Labour politicians are recognising that a reset between the teaching profession and government is required – and that very little of national government ambitions can be achieved without working with, and in partnership, with teachers.

“It should go without saying that programmes of educational improvement should recognise and support teachers’ expertise and build on the successes of the teaching profession.

“We welcome the focus today about the importance of early education and getting good foundations for young children. But this will require grappling with the funding issues and putting nursery schools on a sure footing.

“Numeracy skills are really important skills for life and it makes more sense to focus on numeracy skills in primary.”

An ISC spokeswoman said: “We share Labour’s goal of wanting the best outcomes for every child and we have been consistent in our offer to work together towards achieving this.”