Scotland can lead work to ‘rewire’ energy grid for green future, says think tank

Scotland should lead efforts to “rewire” Britain’s electricity grid as renewable energy expands, a think tank has said.

Our Scottish Future, which was set up by former PM Gordon Brown, said Scotland is well placed to be at the heart of creating a “clean grid” for the UK.

Its paper notes the UK Government currently has a target of 2035 to decarbonise the electricity transmission network, while Labour has pledged to do so by 2030.

Pete Wood, an associate lecturer in environmental studies at the Open University, is the author of the report.

He said renewable energy generators are often based far from population centres, but building new power lines can take as long as 14 years.

The report recommends the Government bases a planned “future systems operator” in Glasgow, while Edinburgh hosts the energy system delivery board’s secretariat at the UK Government hub.

Dr Wood said: “Net zero is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rewire the UK.

Wind farms are based away from population centres (Niall Carson/PA)

“Sweeping energy reforms are being sketched out by the political parties.

“Our practical suggestions suggest how to achieve those goals by building upon Scotland’s world-leading strengths, running investment north to rebalance the country.

“In Holyrood, Government must not miss this chance to regenerate communities and rebuild job prospects in some of our most deprived areas.

“Together we can steer a path to net zero that leaves our communities stronger than they were before.”

Our Scottish Future director Eddie Barnes added: “The next UK Government will undertake an immense task, essentially to rewire Britain.

“This paper calls for Scotland to be at the heart of this massive UK project.

“We need to learn from the introduction of wind power over the last 20 years. Britain failed to take full advantage: jobs that could have been created here were instead created abroad.”