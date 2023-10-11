Scotland can lead work to ‘rewire’ energy grid for green future, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland can lead work to ‘rewire’ energy grid for green future, says think tank

By Press Association
The report warns that building new pylons can take as long as 14 years (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The report warns that building new pylons can take as long as 14 years (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Scotland should lead efforts to “rewire” Britain’s electricity grid as renewable energy expands, a think tank has said.

Our Scottish Future, which was set up by former PM Gordon Brown, said Scotland is well placed to be at the heart of creating a “clean grid” for the UK.

Its paper notes the UK Government currently has a target of 2035 to decarbonise the electricity transmission network, while Labour has pledged to do so by 2030.

Pete Wood, an associate lecturer in environmental studies at the Open University, is the author of the report.

He said renewable energy generators are often based far from population centres, but building new power lines can take as long as 14 years.

The report recommends the Government bases a planned “future systems operator” in Glasgow, while Edinburgh hosts the energy system delivery board’s secretariat at the UK Government hub.

Dr Wood said: “Net zero is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rewire the UK.

Irish wind industry
Wind farms are based away from population centres (Niall Carson/PA)

“Sweeping energy reforms are being sketched out by the political parties.

“Our practical suggestions suggest how to achieve those goals by building upon Scotland’s world-leading strengths, running investment north to rebalance the country.

“In Holyrood, Government must not miss this chance to regenerate communities and rebuild job prospects in some of our most deprived areas.

“Together we can steer a path to net zero that leaves our communities stronger than they were before.”

Our Scottish Future director Eddie Barnes added: “The next UK Government will undertake an immense task, essentially to rewire Britain.

“This paper calls for Scotland to be at the heart of this massive UK project.

“We need to learn from the introduction of wind power over the last 20 years. Britain failed to take full advantage: jobs that could have been created here were instead created abroad.”