Student renters urged not to ignore warning signs of faulty electrics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Student renters urged not to ignore warning signs of faulty electrics

By Press Association
Student renters are being offered advice on electrical safety (Alamy/PA)
Student renters are being offered advice on electrical safety (Alamy/PA)

Student renters are being urged by a charity not to ignore any warning signs that the electrics in their property could be a danger.

Electrical Safety First said some landlords renting privately to students could face fines or other consequences if they do not ensure that their property is safe.

For some students, the new university year may be their first experience of renting privately.

Warning signs highlighted by Electrical Safety First include yellowing or discoloured plug sockets, which may be a sign of overheating; flickering lights, which may indicate a loose connection; and a “fishy” smell, which could be coming from burning sockets or plastic.

Other issues to look out for include cracked or broken sockets or switches which may indicate the property has not been checked in a while; appliances being in poor condition, which may leave live parts exposed; and electricity that keeps tripping, which may indicate that circuits are overloaded or that wiring is deteriorating.

Laws were previously introduced in England following campaigning by the charity. Private landlords in England could potentially face fines of up to £30,000 if they do not ensure the property is electrically safe.

Richard Harvey, electrical safety installation engineer at Electrical Safety First, said: “Whilst many good landlords provide great accommodation to privately renting students, rogue landlords with no concern for safe accommodation need to know the law will catch up with them.”

Students can find more guidance on the charity’s website at electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/guidance/advice-for-you/students.