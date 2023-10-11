Labour MSP hits out at Government ‘failure’ to support disabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour MSP hits out at Government ‘failure’ to support disabled

By Press Association
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy proposed the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy proposed the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy has hit out at the Scottish Government’s support for disabled people after a Holyrood committee did not back a Bill she proposed.

Ms Duncan-Glancy has put forward the Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) Bill, which aims to support disabled people as they leave school.

The Bill would place a legal duty on a specific government minister to improve the opportunities of disabled young people, as well as ensuring councils have plans in place for each disabled child as they progress to adulthood.

In a stage one report of the Bill, the Education, Children and Young People’s Committee, MSPs – excluding Labour’s Martin Whitfield – said they were “not convinced that the general principles should be agreed”.

But convener Sue Webber said the Bill has “shone a light on the challenges faced by disabled young people and their families” and called for services to be improved.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Duncan-Glancy described the committee report as a “dossier of failure”, adding that Government “failure and inaction” had “shattered” the dreams of young people.

“We have long been promised action on transitions but we still have no strategy from the Government and no support for councils grappling with strangled budgets – and disabled people and their families are the casualty,” she said.

“Labour is committed to building an education system where background is no barrier to opportunity, and Scottish Labour would take decisive and early action to make sure disabled young people get the fighting chance that they deserve.

“Under the SNP, disabled young people are being told to wait and see, but with Labour they’ll get their future back.”

The Scottish Government said it recognises both the importance of the transition between youth and adulthood for disabled people, as well as the barriers they face, which will be tackled by its National Transitions to Adulthood Strategy – with a working group meeting since March to create the plan.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government recognises the importance of effective transitions in preparing children and young people for adult life, and we are determined to do more.

“That is why we are introducing Scotland’s first National Transitions to Adulthood Strategy to ensure all disabled young people have a positive and supported transition to adult life.”