King condemns Hamas attacks as ‘barbaric acts’ of terrorism

The King is “appalled” by and condemns the “barbaric acts” of terrorism in Israel, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles is said to be “extremely concerned” about the situation and has asked to be actively updated in the wake of Hamas’ attacks.

A Palace spokesman said the monarch’s thoughts and prayers were with all of those suffering, especially those who had lost loved ones.

Charles at the Church of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem during a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in 2020 (Neil Hall/PA)

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas after its fighters stormed through the border fence on Saturday and shot hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The Israeli government has launched a major retaliation of air strikes on Gaza and stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

An Israeli soldier walks by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri (Baz Ratner/AP)

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.”

He added: “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

Charles meeting representatives from Nor’s Women Empowerment Group and other Palestinian refugees at the Casa Nova Franciscan pilgrim house in Bethlehem in 2020 (Neil Hall/PA)

Charles, as the Prince of Wales, carried out his first official tour of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2020.

It marked the highest-level visit by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian areas.

He visited the grave of his grandmother Princess Alice, who was famed for offering refuge to Jewish people during the Second World War in Nazi-occupied Athens.

The King’s grandmother Princess Alice (PA)

Her bravery was recognised by Israel which in 1993 posthumously bestowed the title of Righteous Among The Nations on her.

The princess – who was the mother of Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh – is buried at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.

The King’s son, then the Duke of Cambridge, toured Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018.

William during a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2018 (Tim Rooke/PA)

William met separately with both the then-Israeli president Reuven Rivlin and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas,.

He was urged by Mr Rivlin to take a “message of peace” to Mr Abbas to encourage him to take the “first step” to end the “tragedy” between their people.