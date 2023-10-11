King condemns Hamas attacks as ‘barbaric acts’ of terrorism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King condemns Hamas attacks as ‘barbaric acts’ of terrorism

By Press Association
The King is said to be extremely concerned about the situation in Israel (Daniel Leal/PA)
The King is “appalled” by and condemns the “barbaric acts” of terrorism in Israel, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles is said to be “extremely concerned” about the situation and has asked to be actively updated in the wake of Hamas’ attacks.

A Palace spokesman said the monarch’s thoughts and prayers were with all of those suffering, especially those who had lost loved ones.

Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories – Day Two
Charles at the Church of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem during a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in 2020 (Neil Hall/PA)

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas after its fighters stormed through the border fence on Saturday and shot hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The Israeli government has launched a major retaliation of air strikes on Gaza and stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

Israel Palestinians
An Israeli soldier walks by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri (Baz Ratner/AP)

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.”

He added: “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories – Day Two
Charles meeting representatives from Nor’s Women Empowerment Group and other Palestinian refugees at the Casa Nova Franciscan pilgrim house in Bethlehem in 2020 (Neil Hall/PA)

Charles, as the Prince of Wales, carried out his first official tour of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2020.

It marked the highest-level visit by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian areas.

He visited the grave of his grandmother Princess Alice, who was famed for offering refuge to Jewish people during the Second World War in Nazi-occupied Athens.

Royalty – Memorial Service for Countess Mountbatten – Westminster Abbey, London
The King’s grandmother Princess Alice (PA)

Her bravery was recognised by Israel which in 1993 posthumously bestowed the title of Righteous Among The Nations on her.

The princess – who was the mother of Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh – is buried at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.

The King’s son, then the Duke of Cambridge, toured Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018.

Duke of Cambridge Middle East tour Day 5
William during a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2018 (Tim Rooke/PA)

William met separately with both the then-Israeli president Reuven Rivlin and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas,.

He was urged by Mr Rivlin to take a “message of peace” to Mr Abbas to encourage him to take the “first step” to end the “tragedy” between their people.