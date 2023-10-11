Justin Welby condemns ‘abhorrent’ attacks by Hamas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Justin Welby condemns ‘abhorrent’ attacks by Hamas

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has written to the Board of Deputies of British Jews to express his sympathies following attacks in Israel (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has written to the Board of Deputies of British Jews to express his sympathies following attacks in Israel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned the “utterly abhorrent” attacks by Hamas in Israel as he sent his sympathies to British Jews who he said are experiencing the “double jeopardy” of a potential rise in antisemitic sentiment as they mourn.

Justin Welby said such violence against innocent civilians including children and the elderly “strikes at the heart of all that is good and holy”.

In a letter to the chief executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Michael Wegier, Mr Welby said he had felt “intense horror and dismay” at the news in recent days.

He wrote: “I’m aware that you are in Israel at the moment and thought this would be an appropriate moment to write expressing my sympathies and concerns for British Jews, who I know will all have friends and family directly impacted by recent events.

“The attacks by Hamas are utterly abhorrent, and to witness the unfolding of such violence particularly against innocent civilians, children and elderly strikes at the heart of all that is good and holy.

“The Board of Deputies of British Jews represents a full range of Jewish culture, religion, belief and tradition and so I want to convey my deepest sense of solidarity with you at this time.

“I have no doubt that there will be many grieving, fearing for the whereabouts of loved ones and feeling the most profound trauma because of these attacks.

“I’m mindful, too, that British Jews will be feeling the double jeopardy of anticipating an increase in antisemitic sentiment.

“At this extraordinarily difficult time, please be assured of my continued friendship and prayers.”

Ministers have stressed the need to protect the UK’s Jewish community, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman telling police chiefs on Tuesday that waving a Palestinian flag on British streets “may not be legitimate” if it is deemed to be a show of support for acts of terrorism.

Both the UK and the US have been among those offering firm backing to Israel but concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians as air strikes continue to hit Gaza.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.